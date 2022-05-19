RCB vs GT live updates, IPL 2022 Head to head records, key stats, toss updates, where to watch Gujarat vs Bangalore online

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

GT vs RCB Head to Head Stats

This is the second time Royal Challengers are facing Gujarat Titans in the IPL. GT beat RCB by six wickets in the first leg.

IPL 2022: GT hurdle for RCB in do-or-die game

DREAM11 PREDICTION

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (C), Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC)

PREDICTED PLAYING 11

Predicted Playing 11: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Predicted Playing 11: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj