IPL Points Table 2023 updated after RCB vs GT: Royal Challengers Bangalore knocked out by Gill hundred, MI qualifies for Playoffs

IPL Points Table: Here is the complete list of IPL 2023 team standings, win, loss and NRR of all 10 teams after the RCB vs GT match on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 22 May, 2023 00:12 IST
RCB lost by six wickets to GT to hand MI a Playoffs berth.

RCB lost by six wickets to GT to hand MI a Playoffs berth. | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore fell short of an IPL 2023 Playoffs spot after it lost to Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

RCB vs GT highlights IPL 2023: Gill overshadows Kohli as Gujarat knocks out Bangalore

Chasing a mammoth 198-run total, GT romped home by six wickets after a sensational Shubman Gill (104*). Virat Kohli’s second hundred in as many innings went in vain as Mumbai Indians pipped RCB to qualify for the Playoffs.

GT will face Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday while Lucknow Super Giants will take on MI in the Eliminator in Chennai on Wednesday.

Here is the updated points table after RCB vs GT:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans1410420+0.809
2Chennai Super Kings148517+0.652
3Lucknow Super Giants 148517+0.304
4Mumbai Indians148616-0.004
5Rajasthan Royals147714+0.148
6Royal Challengers Bangalore147714+0.135
7Kolkata Knight Riders 146812-0.256
8Punjab Kings146812-0.304
9Delhi Capitals145910-0.808
10Sunrisers Hyderabad144108-0.059

