IPL Points Table 2023 updated after RCB vs GT: Royal Challengers Bangalore knocked out by Gill hundred, MI qualifies for Playoffs

Royal Challengers Bangalore fell short of an IPL 2023 Playoffs spot after it lost to Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Chasing a mammoth 198-run total, GT romped home by six wickets after a sensational Shubman Gill (104*). Virat Kohli’s second hundred in as many innings went in vain as Mumbai Indians pipped RCB to qualify for the Playoffs.
GT will face Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday while Lucknow Super Giants will take on MI in the Eliminator in Chennai on Wednesday.
Here is the updated points table after RCB vs GT:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|10
|4
|20
|+0.809
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|8
|5
|17
|+0.652
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|14
|8
|5
|17
|+0.304
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|14
|8
|6
|16
|-0.004
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|7
|7
|14
|+0.148
|6
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|14
|7
|7
|14
|+0.135
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|14
|6
|8
|12
|-0.256
|8
|Punjab Kings
|14
|6
|8
|12
|-0.304
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|14
|5
|9
|10
|-0.808
|10
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|4
|10
|8
|-0.059