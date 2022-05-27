RCB in IPL playoffs: Played 14, won 6, reached finals thrice

The Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy has eluded Royal Challengers Bangalore since the inception of the tournament 14 years ago in 2008. Across the 15 editions of the marquee T20 league, RCB has made it to the playoffs (the last-four stage) on eight occasions, finishing runner-up on three occasions - in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

RCB has played 14 IPL playoff matches so far, winning six games and losing eight.

Here is a look at the franchise's journey in the playoffs ahead of its IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals on Friday in Ahmedabad.

2022 (Finished fourth in the league standings with eight wins from 14 matches)

Eliminator: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs.

2021 (Finished third in the league standings with nine wins from 14 matches)

Eliminator: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets.

2020 (Finished fourth in the league standings with seven wins from 14 matches)

Eliminator: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.

2016 (Finished second in the league standings with eight wins from 14 matches)

Qualifier 1: Beat Gujarat Lions by four wickets.

Final: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight runs.

2015 (Finished third in the league standings with seven wins from 14 matches)

Eliminator: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 71 runs.

Qualifier 2: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by three wickets.

2011 (Finished top of the league standings with nine wins from 14 matches)

Qualifier 1: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Qualifier 2: Beat Mumbai Indians by 43 runs.

Final: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 58 runs.

2010 (Finished fourth in the league standings with seven wins from 14 matches)

Semifinal 1: Lost to Mumbai Indians by 35 runs.

Third-place playoff: Beat Deccan Chargers by nine wickets.

2009 (Finished third in the league standings with eight wins from 14 matches)

Semifinal 2: Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Final: Lost to Deccan Chargers by six runs.