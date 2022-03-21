Rishabh Pant: DC in a good frame of mind heading into IPL 2022

The Delhi Capitals team is in a good frame of mind heading into IPL 2022 and the team management has been discussing roles players can take up during matches, captain Rishabh Pant said on Monday.

“At the moment, we are trying to understand what the new players need during nets sessions. We are discussing the roles the players can take up during matches and the kind of team environment we would like to set up. We have spoken to the new players about the team environment we've had in the last few years,” he said.

‘Enjoying each other’s company’

On Monday, Pant attended his first training session with the side here.

Delhi Capitals schedule - fixtures, timings, dates, venues

“It seems like the team has been made for the first time. I observed every player during my first practice session with the team and it looks like everybody is in a good frame of mind. Everybody is enjoying each other's company.”

Speaking about working with head coach Ricky Ponting for the second time as captain, Pant said, “It's always special meeting Ricky Ponting. Whenever I meet him, it feels like I am meeting a family member. And he always brings the energy out of every player on the field. Everyone looks up to him and waits for him to say something different.”