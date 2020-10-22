Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: RR vs SRH- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2020 Live Updates: RR vs SRH, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off in the 40th game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE on Sunday. Team Sportstar 22 October, 2020 07:01 IST Team Sportstar 22 October, 2020 07:01 IST The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 40 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE on Thursday.Head-to-head: (12 matches- RR 6| SRH 6)The two teams have faced each other 12 times in the IPL so far, and the honours have been shared between the two sides. Last IPL meeting:RR (163/5 in 19.5 overs) beat SRH (158/4 in 20 overs) by 5 wickets.Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Dubai on October 11, Sunday. The Rajasthan-based franchise handed the Hyderabad-based side a five-wicket win as youngsters Riyan Parag (42*) and Rahul Tewatia (45*) put on a match-winning 85-run partnership for the sixth wicket.IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)RR- Rajasthan has lost three its last five games but goes in to the next encounter on the back of a win. (2:3)SRH- Hyderabad has lost four of its last five encounters and is currently sitting on a three-match losing streak. (1:4)Current position in the table:RR (6th): On the other hand, Rajasthan is placed sixth in the points table after bagging eight points from 10 matches. The side has won four matches and lost as six.SRH (7th): After three wins and six losses from 9 matches, Hyderabad currently sits seventh in the points table with six points.Top performers so far-SRH :Top-scorersTop wicket-takersDavid Warner (331)Rashid Khan (11)Jonny Bairstow (316)T. Natarajan (11)Manish Pandey (212)Khaleel Ahmed (8) Top performers so far-RR :Top-scorersTop wicket-takersJos Buttler (262)Jofra Archer (13)Steve Smith (246)Rahul Tewatia (7)Sanju Samson (236)Shreyas Gopal (7) Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos