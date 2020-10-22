IPL 2020: RR vs SRH- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 40 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE on Thursday.

Head-to-head: (12 matches- RR 6| SRH 6)

The two teams have faced each other 12 times in the IPL so far, and the honours have been shared between the two sides.



Last IPL meeting:

RR (163/5 in 19.5 overs) beat SRH (158/4 in 20 overs) by 5 wickets.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Dubai on October 11, Sunday. The Rajasthan-based franchise handed the Hyderabad-based side a five-wicket win as youngsters Riyan Parag (42*) and Rahul Tewatia (45*) put on a match-winning 85-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

RR- Rajasthan has lost three its last five games but goes in to the next encounter on the back of a win. (2:3)

SRH- Hyderabad has lost four of its last five encounters and is currently sitting on a three-match losing streak. (1:4)

Current position in the table:

RR (6th): On the other hand, Rajasthan is placed sixth in the points table after bagging eight points from 10 matches. The side has won four matches and lost as six.

SRH (7th): After three wins and six losses from 9 matches, Hyderabad currently sits seventh in the points table with six points.

Top performers so far-SRH :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers David Warner (331) Rashid Khan (11) Jonny Bairstow (316) T. Natarajan (11) Manish Pandey (212) Khaleel Ahmed (8)

Top performers so far-RR :