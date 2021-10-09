IPL 2021: Maxwell told me I could finish it off, says RCB's S. Bharat

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter K. S. Bharat said Glenn Maxwell gave him a lot of confidence and believed he would be able to wrap up the chase in the last over during their team's IPL 2021 contest against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Friday.

Bharat finished with 78 not out off 52 balls, lofting seamer Avesh Khan for a six off the last delivery of the innings - five runs were needed to win - to complete a seven-wicket win.

The result of the match didn't have a bearing on the points table, though, as DC finished on top with 20 points and RCB remained third despite being equal on points with Chennai Super Kings.

What was the talk before the final over?

"The last over... me and Maxi were talking about what are the areas we can access. He said, watch the ball and get bat on the ball... The last 3 balls, you know I asked him whether to run, he said 'no, you can finish it off'. It gave me a lot of confidence," Bharat said.

'Focused on one ball'

Bharat said he didn't want to think too much ahead during the last over. "I was just focused on one ball which is coming next. rather than thinking of too many things. I kept it very simple and as a team we did very well and we pulled it off," he added.

What has worked for Bharat in the UAE leg is the fact that he loves facing fast bowlers. DC has three genuine quicks in Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Avesh, and he tucked into them.

"I love fast bowling, to be honest. I have played for India A and am also a part of the Indian team, you get to play with the best bowlers in the country. It wasn't a surprise element for me to play pace.

"I would love someone who is giving pace so that you can work the ball instead of hitting the ball hard. I found it really interesting and I was enjoying the challenge," he added.

Bharat has been regularly batting at No. 3 in this phase of the IPL but the management has told him that batting order will remain flexible.

"We are flexible to go at any order. It was communicated fair enough. Everyone is up for their challenge. I don't think there is any miscommunication. When the chances are given to you, you want to do well and finish it off well," he said.