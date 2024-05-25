MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals’ Hetmyer fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

While the organisers did not specify why Hetmyer was fined, it could be because of his reaction following his dismissal.

Published : May 25, 2024 09:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
RR’s Shimron Hetmyer bowled by SRH’s Abishek Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Sunriseres Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.
RR’s Shimron Hetmyer bowled by SRH’s Abishek Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Sunriseres Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu
infoIcon

RR’s Shimron Hetmyer bowled by SRH’s Abishek Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Sunriseres Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu

Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals was fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the 36 runs loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 match here on Friday.

While the organisers did not specify why Hetmyer was fined, it could be because of his reaction following his dismissal. After Abhishek Sharma bowled him in the 14th over of the chase, Hetmyer tried to smash the stumps in frustration.

“Shimron Hetmyer of the Rajasthan Royals has been fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Qualifier 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on May 24,” the IPL said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Sunrisers Hyderabad strangles Rajasthan Royals to stamp final spot vs KKR

“Hetmyer committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.”

Sent in to bat, SRH posted 175 for nine, riding on Heinrich Klaasen’s 34-ball 50 and contributions from Travis Head (34) and Rahul Tripathi (37).

The spinners then joined the party with Shahbaz Ahmed (3/23) and Abhishek Sharma (2/24) sharing five wickets as RR could manage just 139 for 7 in 20 overs. Cummins (1/30) and T Natarajan (1/13) also scalped one each.

Related stories

Related Topics

Shimron Hetmyer /

Rajasthan Royals /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals’ Hetmyer fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct
    PTI
  2. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian women’s compound archery team strikes gold; mixed team settles for silver
    PTI
  3. Eugene Diamond League 2024: Kerr and Ingebrigtsen to renew rivalry at Prefontaine Classic
    Reuters
  4. Inter’s Martinez named Serie A player of the season
    Reuters
  5. Messi, Suarez and Busquets to miss Inter Miami’s MLS game against Whitecaps
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals’ Hetmyer fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct
    PTI
  2. SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2 IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad strangles Rajasthan Royals to stamp final spot vs KKR
    Abhishek Saini
  3. RR vs SRH Qualifier 2, IPL 2024: DRS malfunctions during Rajasthan Royals innings; review unavailable for one over
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2 IPL 2024: What is Q-Collar, the protective gear worn by Tom Kohler-Cadmore around his neck?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Boult goes past Bhuvneshwar for most PowerPlay wickets this season during SRH vs RR
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals’ Hetmyer fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct
    PTI
  2. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian women’s compound archery team strikes gold; mixed team settles for silver
    PTI
  3. Eugene Diamond League 2024: Kerr and Ingebrigtsen to renew rivalry at Prefontaine Classic
    Reuters
  4. Inter’s Martinez named Serie A player of the season
    Reuters
  5. Messi, Suarez and Busquets to miss Inter Miami’s MLS game against Whitecaps
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment