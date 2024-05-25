IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals’ Hetmyer fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals was fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the 36 runs loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 match here on Friday.

While the organisers did not specify why Hetmyer was fined, it could be because of his reaction following his dismissal. After Abhishek Sharma bowled him in the 14th over of the chase, Hetmyer tried to smash the stumps in frustration.

“Shimron Hetmyer of the Rajasthan Royals has been fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Qualifier 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on May 24,” the IPL said in a statement.

“Hetmyer committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.”

Sent in to bat, SRH posted 175 for nine, riding on Heinrich Klaasen’s 34-ball 50 and contributions from Travis Head (34) and Rahul Tripathi (37).

The spinners then joined the party with Shahbaz Ahmed (3/23) and Abhishek Sharma (2/24) sharing five wickets as RR could manage just 139 for 7 in 20 overs. Cummins (1/30) and T Natarajan (1/13) also scalped one each.