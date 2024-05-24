Known for his exploits with the new ball, Trent Boult fired his way with three wickets in the Indian Premier League 2024 Qualifier 2 played between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.
Boult picked the prized scalps of Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram inside the PowerPlay, putting Royals in the driver’s seat.
Boult (11) went past Sunrisers’ Bhuvneshwar Kumar (10) to claim the most wickets in PowerPlay in IPL 2024.
With 63 wickets in the first six overs, the 34-year-old left-hander also went past his teammate Sandeep Sharma for the second-most PowerPlay scalps in IPL.
Bhuvneshwar (74) has the most PowerPlay wickets in IPL.
Most PowerPlay Wickets in IPL 2024
MOST POWERPLAY WICKETS IN IPL
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 74 wickers in 171 innings
- Trent Boult - 63 wickets in 103 innings
- Sandeep Sharma - 62 wickets in 122 innings
- Umesh Yadav - 61 wickerts in 131 innings
- Deepak Chahar - 60 wickets in 81 innings
