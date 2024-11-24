 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shreyas Iyer becomes second-most expensive player in IPL auction history, goes to PBKS for Rs 26.75 crore

IPL 2025 auction costliest player: Shreyas’ base price was Rs. 2 crore. He was with Kolkata Knight Riders but was released ahead of this auction.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 16:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shreyas Iyer during a practice session with Mumbai.
Shreyas Iyer during a practice session with Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M/The Hindu
infoIcon

Shreyas Iyer during a practice session with Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M/The Hindu

Shreyas Iyer became the second-most expensive player ever in an IPL auction during the 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Shreyas, whose base price was Rs. 2 crore, was pursued by Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, who pushed his price past Rs. 24.75 crore-mark, which was the previous record. PBKS ultimately signed him for Rs 26.75 crore. Shreyas became the highest paid player in IPL history at this point but Rishabh Pant broke his record when LSG signed him for Rs 27 crore.

The Indian batter led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in the previous season

FOLLOW LIVE | IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, Day 1

Shreyas broke Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc’s record. Starc became the most expensive signing in Indian Premier League history when he was bought for Rs 24.75 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders at the last auction in Dubai.

The bid for Starc broke the record set earlier in the auction when Pat Cummins was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.5 cr.

Related Topics

IPL AUCTION /

IPL News /

Shreyas Iyer

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant most expensive player ever for Rs 27 crore to LSG; Shreyas Iyer to PBKS for Rs 26.75 crore; Punjab Kings signs Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore using RTM
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, full teams and players list
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohammed Shami signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 10 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Auction 2025, Day 1 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold, unsold players of all 10 teams; Pant becomes most expensive player ever at 27 crore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Mohammed Shami signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 10 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  3. List of most expensive players in Indian Premier League history: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer shatter all records during IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Lucknow Super Giants full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rishabh Pant becomes most expensive player in IPL auction history, joins LSG for Rs. 27 crore; breaks Shreyas Iyer’s record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant most expensive player ever for Rs 27 crore to LSG; Shreyas Iyer to PBKS for Rs 26.75 crore; Punjab Kings signs Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore using RTM
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, full teams and players list
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohammed Shami signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 10 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Auction 2025, Day 1 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold, unsold players of all 10 teams; Pant becomes most expensive player ever at 27 crore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment