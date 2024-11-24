Shreyas Iyer becomes second-most expensive player in IPL auction history, goes to PBKS for Rs 26.75 crore

Shreyas Iyer became the second-most expensive player ever in an IPL auction during the 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Shreyas, whose base price was Rs. 2 crore, was pursued by Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, who pushed his price past Rs. 24.75 crore-mark, which was the previous record. PBKS ultimately signed him for Rs 26.75 crore. Shreyas became the highest paid player in IPL history at this point but Rishabh Pant broke his record when LSG signed him for Rs 27 crore.

The Indian batter led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in the previous season

Shreyas broke Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc’s record. Starc became the most expensive signing in Indian Premier League history when he was bought for Rs 24.75 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders at the last auction in Dubai.

The bid for Starc broke the record set earlier in the auction when Pat Cummins was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.5 cr.