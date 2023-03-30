IPL News

IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to captain in SRH’s first match vs RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad plays its opening match against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on Sunday.

PTI
30 March, 2023 18:42 IST
30 March, 2023 18:42 IST
FILE PHOTO: Bhuvneshwar has been with Sunrisers since their inception in 2013, and has led them in the past as well - in six games in 2019 and once in 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Bhuvneshwar has been with Sunrisers since their inception in 2013, and has led them in the past as well - in six games in 2019 and once in 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sunrisers Hyderabad plays its opening match against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in its IPL (Indian Premier League) opener as designated skipper Aiden Markram is on national duty with South Africa.

The season will start on Friday with defending champion Gujarat Titans taking on three-time winner Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad plays its opening match against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Markram is in South Africa for the two-match ODI series against Netherlands and will arrive in India only on April 3. The series is vital for South Africa’s direct qualification for the ODI World Cup, to be played in India later this year.

South Africa’s matches will be played on March 31 and April 2.

The 33-year-old Bhuvneshwar has been with Sunrisers since their inception in 2013, and has led them in the past as well - in six games in 2019 and once in 2022. Under him, SRH has won two matches while suffering defeats in the remaining five.

SRH’s second match will be against Lucknow Super Giants on April 7 and Markram will be back by then.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

KKR vs SRH: Rampaging Russell overshadows Warner whirlwind

IPL 2019: Debutants who could impress

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us