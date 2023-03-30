IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to captain in SRH’s first match vs RR

Veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in its IPL (Indian Premier League) opener as designated skipper Aiden Markram is on national duty with South Africa.

The season will start on Friday with defending champion Gujarat Titans taking on three-time winner Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad plays its opening match against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Markram is in South Africa for the two-match ODI series against Netherlands and will arrive in India only on April 3. The series is vital for South Africa’s direct qualification for the ODI World Cup, to be played in India later this year.

South Africa’s matches will be played on March 31 and April 2.

The 33-year-old Bhuvneshwar has been with Sunrisers since their inception in 2013, and has led them in the past as well - in six games in 2019 and once in 2022. Under him, SRH has won two matches while suffering defeats in the remaining five.

SRH’s second match will be against Lucknow Super Giants on April 7 and Markram will be back by then.