SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match today?

Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts Gujarat Titans in crucial playoff race clash in IPL 2024 on Thursday to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH is currently fourth with 14 points in 12 games however has not confirmed a top-four slot yet. GT has already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Here is all you need to know before the SRH vs GT IPL 2024 match:

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be played on May 16, 2024.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match start?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match take place?

The toss for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match on May 16?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match online?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.