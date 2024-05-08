MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match today?

SRH vs LSG: Here are the live streaming and telecast details for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match

Published : May 08, 2024 07:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Travis Head in action against Mumbai Indians.
Travis Head in action against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Travis Head in action against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Sunrisers Hyderabad will want to avoid another stumble in its playoffs race when it hosts Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024 on Wednesday.

Here is all you need to know before the SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match:

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match will be played on May 8, 2024.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match start?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match take place?

The toss for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match on May 8?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the  Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match online?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the  JioCinema app and website.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Lucknow Super Giants

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs LSG: We do not have reasons to worry about Sunrisers batters, says Lucknow Super Giants assistant coach Sriram
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Champions League 2023-24: Hummels stuns Mbappe and PSG to take Dortmund to UCL final after 11 years
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Saint-Germain vs Dortmund highlights, Champions League semifinal second leg, PSG 0-1 BVB (0-2 Agg): Dortmund reaches UCL final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after DC vs RR: Delhi Capitals joins LSG, CSK, SRH in mid-table scramble for playoffs
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals beats Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs to stay in playoff contention
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. Samson’s dismissal stirs up controversy during Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs LSG: We do not have reasons to worry about Sunrisers batters, says Lucknow Super Giants assistant coach Sriram
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Champions League 2023-24: Hummels stuns Mbappe and PSG to take Dortmund to UCL final after 11 years
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Saint-Germain vs Dortmund highlights, Champions League semifinal second leg, PSG 0-1 BVB (0-2 Agg): Dortmund reaches UCL final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment