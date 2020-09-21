Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: SRH vs RCB - Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2020 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face off in the 3rd game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in the UAE on Monday. Team Sportstar 21 September, 2020 09:00 IST SRH and RCB have faced each other 15 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head record 8-6. - PTI Team Sportstar 21 September, 2020 09:00 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet each other for the first time in the 2020 IPL season on September 21 at the Dubai International Stadium. The teams will then travel to the Sharjah Cricket Stadium for the reverse fixture on October 31. Hyderabad and Bangalore have played some pulsating encounters over the years, including battling it out for the title in the 2016 final. To understand how the two sides have fared against each other in the past editions of the IPL, let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics.ALSO READ| IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB preview: Familiar foes all set to battle Overall Head-to-Head: (15 matches- SRH 8 | RCB 6)SRH and RCB have faced each other 15 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 8-6.Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)Sunrisers and SRH have shared the honours in the recent past, winning two matches each. Their encounter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2017 was abandoned due to rain.Last 5 matchesRCB won by 4 wicketsSRH won by 118 runsRCB won by 14 runsSRH won by 5 runsRCB vs SRH match abandonedLast encounter:Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 4 wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Kane Williamson’s 70 guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to 175/7 after 20 overs. Washington Sundar picked up three wickets for RCB. In response, RCB chased down the target with four balls to spare. Shimron Hetmyer (75) and Gurkeerat Singh (65) stitched a 144-run partnership for the fourth wicket to guide the home side over the line. Last meeting in the UAE:The teams did not face each other during IPL’s short stint in the UAE in 2014.Top Performers:Let’s glance through the top performers of this fixture over the years.Leading run-gettersSunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (562) Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (504)Highest Score in an inningsSunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (114) Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (93*)Most WicketsSunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (14) Royal Challengers Bangalore: Yuzvendra Chahal (10)Best Bowling FiguresSunrisers Hyderabad: Mohammad Nabi (4/1) Royal Challengers Bangalore: Washington Sundar (3/24)Highest Innings Total:Sunrisers Hyderabad: 231/2 Royal Challengers Bangalore: 227/4 Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos