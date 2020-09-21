IPL 2020: SRH vs RCB - Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet each other for the first time in the 2020 IPL season on September 21 at the Dubai International Stadium. The teams will then travel to the Sharjah Cricket Stadium for the reverse fixture on October 31.

Hyderabad and Bangalore have played some pulsating encounters over the years, including battling it out for the title in the 2016 final. To understand how the two sides have fared against each other in the past editions of the IPL, let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics.

Overall Head-to-Head: (15 matches- SRH 8 | RCB 6)

SRH and RCB have faced each other 15 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 8-6.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

Sunrisers and SRH have shared the honours in the recent past, winning two matches each. Their encounter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2017 was abandoned due to rain.

Last 5 matches

RCB won by 4 wickets

SRH won by 118 runs

RCB won by 14 runs

SRH won by 5 runs

RCB vs SRH match abandoned

Last encounter:

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 4 wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Kane Williamson’s 70 guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to 175/7 after 20 overs. Washington Sundar picked up three wickets for RCB. In response, RCB chased down the target with four balls to spare. Shimron Hetmyer (75) and Gurkeerat Singh (65) stitched a 144-run partnership for the fourth wicket to guide the home side over the line.





Last meeting in the UAE:

The teams did not face each other during IPL’s short stint in the UAE in 2014.

Top Performers:

Let’s glance through the top performers of this fixture over the years.

Leading run-getters

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (562)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (504)

Highest Score in an innings

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (114)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (93*)

Most Wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (14)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Yuzvendra Chahal (10)

Best Bowling Figures

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mohammad Nabi (4/1)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Washington Sundar (3/24)

Highest Innings Total:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 231/2

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 227/4