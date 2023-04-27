IPL News

Washington Sundar ruled out of IPL 2023 with injury

Chennai 27 April, 2023 11:13 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Washington Sundar in action. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/The Hindu

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of this year’s Indian Premier League due to a hamstring injury, the club confirmed on Thursday.

SRH took to Twitter to announce his exclusion. “Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Washi” it posted.

The all-rounder has scored 60 runs at an average of 15 and has three wickets under his belt in three matches this season. Sundar was roped into SRH for ₹8.25 crore in the IPL 2022 auction.

Sundar’s withdrawal comes as a massive blow to the Sunrisers who are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in their last five games. SRH currently has four points and will take on fellow struggler Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad.

