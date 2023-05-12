IPL News

Suryakumar Yadav smashes maiden IPL century

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his maiden IPL hundred against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Team Sportstar
12 May, 2023 21:23 IST
12 May, 2023 21:23 IST
Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians in action.

Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his maiden IPL hundred against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his maiden IPL hundred against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. His 49-ball 103 guided MI to a staggering total of 218 for five in 20 overs after being forced to bat first.

The 32-year-old went past his previous best of 83, which came against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai’s previous game this season.

Follow MI vs GT LIVE

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan put on a 50-run partnership and provided a blistering start for the five-time champion before Rashid Khan struck twice in an over to dismiss both the openers.

Following the setback, Suryakumar and debutant Vishnu Vinod carried the momentum by adding 65 runs off 42 deliveries for the fourth wicket partnership.

After Vinod fell for a well-made 20-ball 30, Suryakumar continued his onslaught and helped Mumbai add 52 runs off the final three overs to propel his side to a formidable total.

With his pyrotechnics, Suryakumar Yadav has jumped to third in the Orange cap race and now has 479 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43.55. Royal Challenegers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis leads the charts with 576 runs in 11 matches.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us