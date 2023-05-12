Suryakumar Yadav smashes maiden IPL century

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his maiden IPL hundred against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. His 49-ball 103 guided MI to a staggering total of 218 for five in 20 overs after being forced to bat first.

The 32-year-old went past his previous best of 83, which came against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai’s previous game this season.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan put on a 50-run partnership and provided a blistering start for the five-time champion before Rashid Khan struck twice in an over to dismiss both the openers.

Following the setback, Suryakumar and debutant Vishnu Vinod carried the momentum by adding 65 runs off 42 deliveries for the fourth wicket partnership.

After Vinod fell for a well-made 20-ball 30, Suryakumar continued his onslaught and helped Mumbai add 52 runs off the final three overs to propel his side to a formidable total.

With his pyrotechnics, Suryakumar Yadav has jumped to third in the Orange cap race and now has 479 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43.55. Royal Challenegers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis leads the charts with 576 runs in 11 matches.