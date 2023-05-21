IPL News

Kohli-du Plessis equals partnership record for most runs in an IPL season during RCB vs GT

IPL 2023: Kohli and du Plessis put up a 67-run stand for the first wicket before the latter fell on 28 after levelling the record of Kohli and AB de Villiers (939 runs) from the 2016 season.

21 May, 2023 21:02 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s captain Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli in action.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s captain Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Royal Challengers Bangalore openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis equalled the record for most partnership runs by a pair in an IPL season during an IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Kohli and du Plessis put up a 67-run stand for the first wicket before the latter fell on 28 after levelling the record of Kohli and AB de Villiers (939 runs) from the 2016 season.

The RCB openers have notched up a record eight fifty-plus stands (three 100-plus and five half-century partnerships) across 14 innings, with a highest stand of 172 runs in the previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The pair has averaged 67.7 with a run rate of 8.73.

Kohli-du Plessis and Kohli-de Villiers are the only pairs to aggregate 900-plus runs in an IPL season.

RCB skipper du Plessis has been in incredible form this year with 730 runs in 14 innings. du Plessis has not been dismissed in a single-digit score, his lowest being 17. The South African has amassed eight fifties in the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Kohli is also among the top-five run-getters with 550-plus runs. Earlier this week, the veteran India batter notched up a splendid century against SRH, his sixth in the tournament and seventh overall in T20s.

