Home IPL News Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for RCB's slow over-rate against CSK IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB: Kohli was fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in its first defeat of the season. PTI 25 April, 2021 22:07 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL game on Sunday. - IPL PTI 25 April, 2021 22:07 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL game on Sunday.CSK scored 191 for four and then restricted RCB to 122 for nine, riding on Ravindra Jadeja's all-round show. Jadeja's all-round brilliance takes CSK to top of the table "Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 25," a media release said. Jadeja took the game away from us, says Kohli "As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," it further stated.Sunday's defeat was RCB's first of the season. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.