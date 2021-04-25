Jadeja's all-round brilliance takes CSK to top of the table

Ravindra Jadeja was Chennai Super King’s demolition man. His onslaught in the last over was brutal; much like the force of nature.

Hurricane Jadeja, his mind calm at the death, terrific bat speed, the clean swing of the willow, and the ability to pick the length early to innovate and create, blasted seamer Harshal Patel for five sixes and a mind-boggling 37 runs in the last over.

And then he bowled his left-arm spin with control, and fielded with typical brilliance, to stamp his authority and take CSK to the top of the table.

It was Jadeja’s day out in the park in this marquee IPL clash at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday as Royal Challengers Bangalore, falling short by 69 runs, suffered its first defeat.

The left-handed Jadeja’s pulse-pounding unbeaten 28-ball 62 catapulted Chennai Super Kings to a combative 191.

Then after vibrant Sam Curran had Kohli caught behind off a slower delivery and the fluent Devdutt Padikkal was consumed on the pull, it was all Jadeja.

IPL 2021 CSK vs RCB Highlights: CSK beats RCB by 69 runs, tops table

The ball gripped for Jadeja and he took out the RCB big guns, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. Maxwell swinging across, was foxed by a slower delivery.

And then he bamboozled de Villiers with a beauty, the ball drifting and pitching on leg and turning to hit the middle.

Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot en route to his unbeaten half-century against RCB. - IPL

In between, Jadeja, swooping on the ball, scored a direct hit to catch Dan Christian short. It was all over for RCB.

Earlier the 20th over of the CSK innings was a story in itself. The manner Jadeja cleared his front leg gave him room to free his arms.

The first ball was sent soaring between long-on and mid-wicket for a six. Harshal then missed a yorker and was bludgeoned for another six.

Then came the third consecutive six, off a no-ball, over mid-wicket. Jadeja clubbed a slower ball outside off for a fourth six.

Jadeja smashes Harshal Patel for 37 runs in joint-most expensive over in IPL history

Then after a brief respite Jadeja, who raced to his 50 off only 25 balls, timed Harshal over long on for the fifth maximum. Jadeja missed a sixth six by a whisker, just failing to clear the square-leg fence.

Earlier, CSK, without Moeen Ali, who is nursing a hamstring strain, chose to bat.

Soon the openers were motoring along. The busy Faf du Plessis stroked off both feet, cleared the ropes. Ruturaj was impressive too.

But then, Ruturaj could not kick on and du Plessis fell for 50.

Then the Jadeja storm swept RCB away.