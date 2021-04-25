LIVE CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 Match 19: Dhoni's CSK vs Kohli's RCB, Playing 11, Team News

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2021 where Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 19 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Preview

The duel of the swords and the clang as the metals make contact will signify the intensity of the combat in this top-table IPL clash at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings will have to find a way past the three musketeers - Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell - in its quest to breach Royal Challengers Bangalore’s fortress.

RCB is on a dream run. It has four wins in four games. And the second-placed CSK has been victorious in three out of four. Sparks are bound to fly in the day game.

IPL 2021 CSK vs RCB Predicted Playing 11 Live Match Day Updates: Who will win today's match? CSK playing 11 vs RCB

The surface at Wankhede has some pace and the ball does come on to the bat.

RCB is not about the Big Three alone. Young opener Devdutt Padikkal notched up a spectacular hundred against Rajasthan Royals.

There will be some seam movement and CSK’s lively Deepak Chahar will be a distinct threat. And Lungi Ngidi bowled with pace and venom against KKR.

Ravindra Jadeja is turning the ball across the bat’s face and can hurt line-ups.

Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujra, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (W), Adam Zampa, Devdutt Padikkal, Kane Richardson, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, M S Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K S Bharat, Finn Allen.