LIVE CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Match Prediction Playing 11 Live Streaming Updates: Who will win today's match? Dhoni's CSK playing 11 vs Kohli's RCB

MS Dhoni-led CSK will meet RCB in Match 19 of IPL 2021. - ipl Team Sportstar Last Updated: 25 April, 2021 12:45 IST Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 19 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.Head-to-head: (26 matches: CSK 17| RCB 9) IPL 2021 preview: RCB, CSK set for high-voltage top of the table clash Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI CSK Predicted XI 1) Ruturaj Gaikwad2) Faf du Plessis3) Moeen Ali4) Suresh Raina5) Ambati Rayudu6) MS Dhoni (C/WK)7) Sam Curran8) Ravindra Jadeja9) Deepak Chahar10) Shardul Thakur11) Lungi Ngidi/Dwayne Bravo Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI RCB Predicted XI 1) Devdutt Padikkal2) Virat Kohli (C)3) Shahbaz Ahmed4) Glenn Maxwell5) AB de Villiers (WK)6) Washington Sundar7) Kyle Jamieson8) Daniel Sams9) Harshal Patel10) Mohammed Siraj11) Yuzvendra Chahal Squads:CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath VarmaRCB Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel SamsTop performers in this fixtureTop run-gettersRuns scoredVirat Kohlii (RCB 2008-Present)901MS Dhoni (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present)735Suresh Raina (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present)669Top wicket-takersWickets takenAlbie Morkel (CSK 2008-2012)16Muttiah Muralitharan (CSK 2008-2010, RCB 2012-2014)15Vinay Kumar (RCB 2008-2013)15 When: Thursday, April 25, 2021WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH - CSK vs RCB START?Match 19 of IPL 2021 between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 3:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH CSK vs RCB TOSS HAPPEN?The toss between CSK vs RCB will happen at 03:00 PM ISTWHERE TO WATCH IPL MATCH LIVE STREAMING TV, ONLINE TELECAST - CSK vs RCB LIVE?IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.