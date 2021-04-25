LIVE CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Match Prediction Playing 11 Live Streaming Updates: Who will win today's match? Dhoni's CSK playing 11 vs Kohli's RCB

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 19 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Head-to-head: (26 matches: CSK 17| RCB 9)

IPL 2021 preview: RCB, CSK set for high-voltage top of the table clash

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI

1) Ruturaj Gaikwad

2) Faf du Plessis

3) Moeen Ali

4) Suresh Raina

5) Ambati Rayudu

6) MS Dhoni (C/WK)

7) Sam Curran

8) Ravindra Jadeja

9) Deepak Chahar

10) Shardul Thakur

11) Lungi Ngidi/Dwayne Bravo

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI

1) Devdutt Padikkal

2) Virat Kohli (C)

3) Shahbaz Ahmed

4) Glenn Maxwell

5) AB de Villiers (WK)

6) Washington Sundar

7) Kyle Jamieson

8) Daniel Sams

9) Harshal Patel

10) Mohammed Siraj

11) Yuzvendra Chahal

Squads:

CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

RCB Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

Top performers in this fixture

Top run-getters Runs scored Virat Kohlii (RCB 2008-Present) 901 MS Dhoni (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present) 735 Suresh Raina (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present) 669 Top wicket-takers Wickets taken Albie Morkel (CSK 2008-2012) 16 Muttiah Muralitharan (CSK 2008-2010, RCB 2012-2014) 15 Vinay Kumar (RCB 2008-2013) 15

When: Thursday, April 25, 2021

WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH - CSK vs RCB START?

Match 19 of IPL 2021 between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 3:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH CSK vs RCB TOSS HAPPEN?

The toss between CSK vs RCB will happen at 03:00 PM IST

WHERE TO WATCH IPL MATCH LIVE STREAMING TV, ONLINE TELECAST - CSK vs RCB LIVE?

IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.