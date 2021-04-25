Home IPL News IPL 2021, Match 19: CSK v RCB- Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 19 on Sunday. Team Sportstar 25 April, 2021 08:43 IST MS Dhoni's CSK has a 17-9 head to head record against Virat Kohli's RCB in the IPL- PTI Team Sportstar 25 April, 2021 08:43 IST Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 19 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.Head-to-head: (26 matches: CSK 17| RCB 9)The two teams have played 26 matches in the IPL, with the CSK winning 17 matches and RCB winning 9.Last IPL meeting: RCB (145/6 in 20 overs) lost to CSK (150/2 in 18.4 overs)In its last meeting in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings registered a comfortable eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli's 50 and AB de Villiers's 39 took the side to a sub-par score, which was overhauled by the three-time champions, courtesy an unbeaten 65 by Ruturaj Gaikwad and 39 from Ambati Rayudu. Royal Challengers defeated the Super Kings by 37 runs in the other fixture held that season.Top performers in this fixtureTop run-gettersRuns scoredVirat Kohlii (RCB 2008-Present)901MS Dhoni (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present)735Suresh Raina (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present)669Top wicket-takersWickets takenAlbie Morkel (CSK 2008-2012)16Muttiah Muralitharan (CSK 2008-2010, RCB 2012-2014)15Vinay Kumar (RCB 2008-2013)15 STARS FROM LAST SEASONTop run-gettersRuns scoredDevdutt Padikkal (RCB)473Virat Kohli (RCB)466AB de Villiers (RCB)454Top wicket-takersWickets takenYuzvendra Chahal (RCB)21Sam Curran (CSK)13Deepak Chahar (CSK)12 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.