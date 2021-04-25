IPL 2021, Match 19: CSK v RCB- Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 19 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Head-to-head: (26 matches: CSK 17| RCB 9)

The two teams have played 26 matches in the IPL, with the CSK winning 17 matches and RCB winning 9.

Last IPL meeting:

RCB (145/6 in 20 overs) lost to CSK (150/2 in 18.4 overs)

In its last meeting in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings registered a comfortable eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli's 50 and AB de Villiers's 39 took the side to a sub-par score, which was overhauled by the three-time champions, courtesy an unbeaten 65 by Ruturaj Gaikwad and 39 from Ambati Rayudu.

Royal Challengers defeated the Super Kings by 37 runs in the other fixture held that season.

Top performers in this fixture

Top run-getters Runs scored Virat Kohlii (RCB 2008-Present) 901 MS Dhoni (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present) 735 Suresh Raina (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present) 669 Top wicket-takers Wickets taken Albie Morkel (CSK 2008-2012) 16 Muttiah Muralitharan (CSK 2008-2010, RCB 2012-2014) 15 Vinay Kumar (RCB 2008-2013) 15

STARS FROM LAST SEASON