IPL News

IPL 2021, Match 19: CSK v RCB- Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 19 on Sunday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 April, 2021 08:43 IST

MS Dhoni's CSK has a 17-9 head to head record against Virat Kohli's RCB in the IPL- PTI

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 April, 2021 08:43 IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 19 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Head-to-head: (26 matches: CSK 17| RCB 9)

The two teams have played 26 matches in the IPL, with the CSK winning 17 matches and RCB winning 9.

Last IPL meeting: 

RCB (145/6 in 20 overs) lost to CSK (150/2 in 18.4 overs)

In its last meeting in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings registered a comfortable eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli's 50 and AB de Villiers's 39 took the side to a sub-par score, which was overhauled by the three-time champions, courtesy an unbeaten 65 by Ruturaj Gaikwad and 39 from Ambati Rayudu. 

Royal Challengers defeated the Super Kings by 37 runs in the other fixture held that season.

Top performers in this fixture

Top run-gettersRuns scored
Virat Kohlii (RCB 2008-Present)901
MS Dhoni (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present)735
Suresh Raina (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present)669
Top wicket-takersWickets taken
Albie Morkel (CSK 2008-2012)16
Muttiah Muralitharan (CSK 2008-2010, RCB 2012-2014)15
Vinay Kumar (RCB 2008-2013)15

 

STARS FROM LAST SEASON

Top run-gettersRuns scored
Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)473
Virat Kohli (RCB)466
AB de Villiers (RCB)454
Top wicket-takersWickets taken
Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)21
Sam Curran (CSK)13
Deepak Chahar (CSK)12