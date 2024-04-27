IPL 2024: ‘Impact Player rule is hampering the progress of all-rounders,’ says Gujarat Titans assistant coach Aashish Kapoor

Gujarat Titans assistant coach Aashish Kapoor believes that the Indian Premier League’s (IPL 2024) Impact Player rule is wiping out the concept of tail-end batting.

Ahead of his team’s clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, he said, “It was 11 players against 11 players till this rule was introduced, and when you pick up five wickets, you know you are into the rival’s tail with another wicket.”

“These days you don’t get into the tail. You pick up the fifth wicket, and a batter walks in. You pick up the sixth wicket, and another batter walks in. In a game of 20 overs, how many batters do you need?” he added.

Aashish said the rule also negatively impacted the Indian all-rounder. “A guy like Shivam Dube is an all-rounder, but now he never bowls,” said the former India off-spinner. “The rule is hampering the progress of our all-rounders, most of whom are sitting outside as Impact Players who just bat”

Expressing his surprise at big totals this season he said, “The batters are playing some amazing shots, but the bowling has not been up to the mark.”

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Rajat Patidar said his team was in the right frame of mind after the win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. “We are hoping to keep things simple and to execute our plans (against GT),” he said.