Rovman Powell on multiple 200-plus scores in IPL 2024 - ‘It is getting a bit boring now’

Rajasthan Royals batter Rovman Powell feels a score in excess of 200 in every other game is making the Indian Premier League ‘one-sided’. 26 innings in IPL 2024, thus far, have seen the 200-mark getting breached.

During an interaction with the official broadcaster on Saturday, Powell said, “I think it is getting a bit boring now. It is getting boring in the sense there is not a lot of challenge between bat and ball, it is predominantly one-sided in favour of batters.”

However, Powell, who has faced only 18 balls this season, is hopeful that things may change later in the season. “Hopefully, through the competition it can become a bit even,” he said.

Powell isn’t the only one who feels that it’s become incredibly tough for a bowler to adjust to the tournament conditions.

Earlier, Ashwin had tweeted “Save the bowlers” after 523 runs were scored during the game between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Five of the top six match aggregates in IPL history are from the ongoing edition.

Last Sunday, ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohammed Siraj had pleaded with the broadcasters to scrap the Impact Player rule. He said, “Please remove this Impact Sub thing (laughs), the wickets are already flat and there’s nothing for the bowlers in it. Previously, it used to be slow at times, but the batters now come out swinging at absolutely everything.”