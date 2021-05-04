IPL News

IPL 2021: SRH's Wriddhiman Saha, Delhi's Amit Mishra test positive for COVID-19

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra have tested positive for COVID-19. The Mumbai-SRH match has been rescheduled.

04 May, 2021 12:41 IST

Wriddhiman Saha

Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra have tested positive for COVID-19. Saha's news comes hours before the team's scheduled IPL 2021 fixture against Mumbai Indians, and as a result, Tuesday's match has been resheduled.

Sources in the BCCI have confirmed the development.

More to follow...