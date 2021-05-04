Home IPL News IPL 2021: SRH's Wriddhiman Saha, Delhi's Amit Mishra test positive for COVID-19 IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra have tested positive for COVID-19. The Mumbai-SRH match has been rescheduled. Team Sportstar 04 May, 2021 12:41 IST Wriddhiman Saha - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 04 May, 2021 12:41 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra have tested positive for COVID-19. Saha's news comes hours before the team's scheduled IPL 2021 fixture against Mumbai Indians, and as a result, Tuesday's match has been resheduled.Sources in the BCCI have confirmed the development.More to follow... Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.