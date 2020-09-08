Videos Sportstar Extras: Growing up with the IPL feat. Prayas Ray Barman Prayas Ray Barman, the youngest player to debut in IPL history in 2019, talks about his first match, his interactions with Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and more. Santadeep Dey Kolkata 08 September, 2020 17:56 IST Santadeep Dey Kolkata 08 September, 2020 17:56 IST Watch: SRH's Williamson admits to feeling apprehensive ahead of IPL 2020 IPL 2020: Talking batting with Manoj Tiwary IPL 2020 in UAE: Not all work and no play in the bubble! IPL 2008 to 2019: Top five run-scorers More Videos IPL 2020: Throwback with John Buchanan From Lalit Modi to Sreesanth - Top five IPL controversies IPL 2020: Down the spin memory with CSK's Shadab Jakati IPL 2020: Talking pace with Varun Aaron IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Purple Cap winners IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Orange Cap winners Bravo: It doesn't matter who CSK faces in the playoffs MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad look to seal playoff spots