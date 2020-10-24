Videos KKR vs DC, IPL 2020 highlights: Varun's five-for, Rana-Narine partnership help Kolkata beat Delhi DC vs KKR, IPL 2020 review: Varun Chakravarthy bagged five wickets and Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana stitched together a crucial partnership to help Kolkata post its sixth win this season. Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi 24 October, 2020 19:47 IST Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi 24 October, 2020 19:47 IST IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2020, KKR vs DC: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for Stephen Fleming: CSK lost the game in the powerplay itself IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Players to watch out for, head-to-head record More Videos IPL 2020 match today: RR vs SRH- Head-to-head, form guide, star players KKR vs RCB, IPL 2020 highlights: Siraj's two maidens, three wickets decimate Knight Riders KXIP vs DC, IPL 2020 highlights: From Dhawan's second consecutive hundred to Pooran's quickfire fifty CSK vs RR, IPL 2020 highlights: From Buttler's knock to Royals' leg-spinners' brilliant show IPL 2020: MI vs KXIP- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2020: SRH vs KKR- Head-to-head record, form guide, star players Aakash Chopra reveals what its like batting with Virender Sehwag IPL 2020: DC vs CSK - form guide, head-to-head, star players