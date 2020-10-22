RR vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Score Updates: Steve Smith vs David Warner in Dubai, toss at 7 PM

This is Santadeep Dey bringing you LIVE commentary of IPL 2020: RR vs SRH in Dubai.

MATCH PREVIEW BY P. K. AJITH KUMAR



Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will come face to face on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium for the second time in 11 days. Neither side can afford to lose as the battle heats up for a IPL 2020 Playoffs berth.

Rajasthan has eight points from 10 games, while Hyderabad has six from nine. If this game produces even half the drama as the first encounter, cricket fans will not complain. The Royals were down and nearly out when Rahul Tewatia played the role of the saviour to perfection for the second time this season. If he did it all alone against Kings XI Punjab – with five sixes off a Sheldon Cottrell over – this time around, he had company in the form of the young Riyan Parag.

The men in pink are in a more confident frame of mind, too. In their last game, they romped home to an easy seven-wicket win over the beleaguered Chennai Super Kings.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, haven't tasted victory in their last three matches.

The loss in the Super Over to Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game must have hurt David Warner's men.

IPL 2020: What the teams are playing for - BCCI/IPL

The captain, who dropped down to No. 4 from his usual position as opener, had made an unbeaten, 33-ball 47. However, had he scored just one more run, he could have given his team what would have been a much-needed win. He will want to make amends.

SRH also needs runs from the overseas pros at the top of the order – Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson. When you add Manish Pandey, the batting indeed looks formidable.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan's and left-arm seamer T. Natarajan have been consistent with the ball. But they will be up against a Royals batting line-up that has come back into form.

Jos Buttler and Steve Smith seem to have regained their touch, but the Royals will be hoping Sanju Samson is amongst runs too; he has disappointed after posting 70-plus scores in the first two matches.



Jofra Archer has been magnificent with the ball. The England fast bowler has been one of the shining stars in this IPL. Teenager Kartik Tyagi is the only other seamer to have impressed for Royals, so the team will continue to depend quite a bit on the leg-spin of Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia.

The side will also hope that the world's premier all-rounder Ben Stokes comes up with something special.



HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

The two teams have faced each other 12 times in the IPL so far, and the honours have been shared between the two sides.





RR (163/5 in 19.5 overs) beat SRH (158/4 in 20 overs) by 5 wickets.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Dubai on October 11, Sunday. The Rajasthan-based franchise handed the Hyderabad-based side a five-wicket win as youngsters Riyan Parag (42*) and Rahul Tewatia (45*) put on a match-winning 85-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

IPL 2020 Form guide:

RR has lost three its last five games but goes in to the next encounter on the back of a win.

SRH has lost four of its last five encounters and is currently sitting on a three-match losing streak.

Current position in the table:

RR is placed sixth in the points table after bagging eight points from 10 matches. The side has won four matches and lost as six.

SRH, after three wins and six losses from nine matches, currently sits seventh in the points table with six points.

Top performers so far - SRH :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers David Warner (331) Rashid Khan (11) Jonny Bairstow (316) T. Natarajan (11) Manish Pandey (212) Khaleel Ahmed (8)

Top performers so far - RR :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers Jos Buttler (262) Jofra Archer (13) Steve Smith (246) Rahul Tewatia (7) Sanju Samson (236) Shreyas Gopal (7)



TOP FIVE PLAYERS WITH MOST POINTS IN FANTASY SQUADS



1. Jofra Archer (RR) - 217 points

2. Rahul Tewatia (RR) - 189.5 points

3. Rashid Khan (SRH) - 146 points

4. Jonny Bairstow (SRH) - 124.5 points

5. T Natarajan (SRH) - 118.5 points

PREDICTED XI

RR: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (w), Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

SRH: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (w), Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

NUMBER-CRUNCHING

Highest run-getter: KL Rahul (540)

KL Rahul (540) Highest wicket-taker: Kagiso Rabada (21)

Kagiso Rabada (21) Highest individual score: KL Rahul (132*)

KL Rahul (132*) Best bowling figures: Jasprit Bumrah (4/20)

Jasprit Bumrah (4/20) Best economy: Lockie Ferguson (4.00)

SQUADS Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran and Anuj Rawat Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B. Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, and Basil Thampi



IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Delhi Capitals 10 7 3 14 +0.774 Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 7 3 14 +0.182 Mumbai Indians 9 6 3 12 +1.201 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 5 5 10 -0.828 Kings XI Punjab 10 4 6 8 -0.177 Rajasthan Royals 10 4 6 8 -0.591 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 6 +0.008 Chennai Super Kings 10 3 7 6 -0.463



WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2020 - RAJASTHAN ROYALS VS SUNRISERS HYDERABAD LIVE?



The Indian Premier League match Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Hotstar app or website exclusively for VIP and Premium users.