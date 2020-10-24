Home IPL 2020 News Varun Chakravarthy's maiden five-wicket haul floors Delhi Capitals After Kolkata posted 194/6 in 20 overs, Varun Chakravarthy spun a web around the Delhi batsmen by picking five wickets and recorded figures of 4-0-20-5. Team Sportstar 24 October, 2020 18:58 IST Varun Chakravarthy celebrates after picking his maiden five-wicket haul. - IPL Team Sportstar 24 October, 2020 18:58 IST Varun Chakravarthy picked his maiden five-wicket haul and helped Kolkata Knight Riders register a massive 59-run win against Delhi Capitals. After Kolkata posted 194/6 in 20 overs, Varun spun a web around the Delhi batsmen by picking five wickets.Varun bowled an impressive spell as he recorded figures of 4-0-20-5. Varun Chakravarthy - A tale of hope and redemptionVarun first dismissed Rishabh Pant and then removed Shimron Hetmyer to stand on the cusp of taking a hat-trick. Although he didn't pick a hat-trick, the spinner went on to dismiss Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Marcus Stoinis. IPL: Top 10 bowlers with the best economy-rateTamil Nadu mystery spinner Varun earned the highest bid among uncapped Indian players at the IPL 2020 auction. KKR bought him for Rs 4 crore.IPL 2020: KKR recruit Varun Chakravarthy aims to make India debut soonHaving set himself at a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Varun attracted intense bidding between Royal Challengers Bangalore and KKR.The 28-year-old played only once for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos