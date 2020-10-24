Varun Chakravarthy's maiden five-wicket haul floors Delhi Capitals

Varun Chakravarthy picked his maiden five-wicket haul and helped Kolkata Knight Riders register a massive 59-run win against Delhi Capitals.

After Kolkata posted 194/6 in 20 overs, Varun spun a web around the Delhi batsmen by picking five wickets.

Varun bowled an impressive spell as he recorded figures of 4-0-20-5.

Varun first dismissed Rishabh Pant and then removed Shimron Hetmyer to stand on the cusp of taking a hat-trick. Although he didn't pick a hat-trick, the spinner went on to dismiss Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Marcus Stoinis.

Tamil Nadu mystery spinner Varun earned the highest bid among uncapped Indian players at the IPL 2020 auction. KKR bought him for Rs 4 crore.

Having set himself at a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Varun attracted intense bidding between Royal Challengers Bangalore and KKR.

The 28-year-old played only once for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019.