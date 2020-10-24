KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score: Punjab vs Hyderabad in playoff race, playing XI out soon, toss at 7pm

Welcome to the LIVE commentary of IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH in Dubai.

IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians 10 7 3 14 +1.448 Delhi Capitals 10 7 3 14 +0.774 Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 7 3 14 +0.182 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 5 5 10 -0.828 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 4 6 8 +0.092 Kings XI Punjab 10 4 6 8 -0.177 Rajasthan Royals 11 4 7 8 -0.620 Chennai Super Kings 11 3 8 6 -0.733

Our head coach being Anil bhai, who has been around and has lots and lots of experience, so the youngsters and the guys in the team can benefit from him," says the new Kings XI Punjab skipper - K. L. Rahul on Anil Kumble: We look up to him for direction and support

Our correspondent Aashin Prasad traces Vijay Shankar's journey to Team India - World Cup: The making of Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar (52 off 51 balls) stitched a 140-run partnership for the third wicket with Manish Pandey (83 off 47 balls) to take Sunrisers home against Royals. Here's what he had to say after the game - IPL 2020: Vijay Shankar back in the spotlight

Kings XI Punjab have found a new lease of life after Chris Gayle's inclusion in the playing XI. KL Rahul's side has won three back-to-back matches and will be eager to extend that run against a Hyderabad side, which is coming to Dubai on the back of a convincing eight-wicket win over Rajasthan. Hyderabad will hope that openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow can get them off to a good start. With Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar coming good in the middle overs, Hyderabad will be a force to reckon with if the openers too get going.

Returning to the coaching fold after three years, the former India captain feels his side, Kings XI Punjab, has all the bases covered for IPL 2020 - IPL 2020: The return of coach Anil Kumble

“I feel how a team gels as a unit is the biggest challenge in IPL because of the mix of players from different countries with different styles, cultures and brand of cricket,” says the SRH mentor - V. V. S. Laxman: Important for SRH to get momentum early

In his long and illustrious career, Bayliss has helped Kolkata Knight Riders clinch the Indian Premier League (IPL) title twice — in 2012 and 2014 - IPL 2020: SRH coach Bayliss banks on Warner, Williamson experience

In an interview, the ever-smiling Kane Williamson talks about the return of cricket, lending his expertise to Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner, playing the IPL in the middle of a pandemic, and more - SRH's Kane Williamson: Always ready to share ideas with captain Warner

IPL 2020, KXIP vs SRH Toss Updates: Will coin flip favour Rahul or Warner

MATCH PREVIEW BY AYAN ACHARYA



A rejuvenated Kings XI Punjab will take on a spirited Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter in Dubai on Saturday. Punjab is sixth on the points table with four wins out of 10 games, and its performances so far have come down to its top-order firing, and its fast bowlers' ability to adapt quickly to conditions that aren't tailor-made for them.

The inclusion of Chris Gayle has resulted in greater batting assurance and firepower, evident from the freedom with which skipper K. L. Rahul has played so far. Glenn Maxwell too gave glimpses of a return to form in the last match against Delhi Capitals, where his 69-run partnership with Nicholas Pooran for the fourth wicket, paved the way for Kings XI's third consecutive victory. His 24-ball 32 was the perfect foil to Pooran's match-winning 28-ball 53.

SHANKAR COMES GOOD

Hyderabad, on the other hand, has blown hot and cold at times this season, but on days it has come good, it has dominated in all three departments. Like in the eight-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, when Hyderabad rode on Manish Pandey's unbeaten 47-ball 83 and Vijay Shankar's 52 off 51 deliveries to keep its playoffs hopes alive.

IPL 2020: What the teams are playing for - BCCI/IPL

The win - Hyderabad's first in five attempts while chasing in IPL 2020 - lifted it to the fifth spot on the points table on better Net Run Rate (+0.092). The think tank will be pleased with Shankar's all-round contributions; his figures of 1 for 15 from three overs complemented Jason Holder's (3 for 33) - debuting for Hyderabad - first three-wicket haul in T20s since 2015. Hyderabad, however, will hope for the aggressive opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow to fire as it looks to continue its surge towards the last four stage.

READ | The latest issue of our Magazine. Click here.

KEY MEN

Chris Gayle: The Jamaican, back after warming the bench for the first half of the season, has hit 106 runs in three matches at a strike-rate of 134.17 and seems to have shared Mayank Agarwal and Rahul's power-hitting mantle.

Vijay Shankar: Shankar had laboured to 10 off 18 against Rajasthan the other night before opening up and scoring 42 off the next 33. His ability to hold an end up and build pressure by drying up the runs allows other bowlers to attack.



WATCH EPISODE 4 OF OUR NEWEST SERIES T20 TIME FEATURING MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE





HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

The two teams have faced each other 15 times in the IPL so far, and SRH has dominated the fixture by winning it 11 times.



Last IPL meeting:

SRH (201/6 in 20 overs) beat KXIP (132/10 in 16.5 overs) by 69 runs.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Dubai on October 8, Thursday. The Hyderabad-based franchise handed the Punjab-based side a 69-run defeat, courtesy the Jonny Bairstow (97) and David Warner (52) blitz in the first innings. The pair put on 160 runs for the opening wicket to power their side to a commanding total. In response, K.L. Rahul's KXIP could only manage a paltry 132. The only positive for the Kings in that innings was Nicholas Pooran's fiery 37-ball 77.

IPL 2020 Form guide

Punjab has bolstered its chances of making the playoffs by winning three of its last five matches.

Hyderabad is struggling with consistency as it has won only two of its last five matches but goes into the contest on the back of a commanding win.

Current position in the table

Punjab is placed sixth in the points table after bagging eight points from 10 matches. The side has won four matches and lost six.

After four wins and six losses from 10 matches, Hyderabad currently sits fifth in the points table with eighth points as well. It is above RR and KXIP due to a better net run-rate.

Top performers so far - RR :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers K.L Rahul (540) Mohammad Shami (16) Mayank Agarwal (398) Ravi Bishnoi (9) Nicholas Pooran (295) Murugan Ashwin (7)



Top performers so far - SRH :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers David Warner (335) Rashid Khan (12) Jonny Bairstow (326) T. Natarajan (11) Manish Pandey (295) Khaleel Ahmed (8)



PREDICTED XI

KXIP: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami

SRH: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (w), Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

LISTEN IN | In E06 of this IPL special podcast, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally discuss Chennai Super Kings' abysmal run this season, if there is a purpose to keep giving teams the transfer option mid season and their favourites ahead of the playoffs.

SQUADS Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B. Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, and Basil Thampi





WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2020 - KINGS XI PUNJAB VS SUNRISERS HYDERABAD LIVE?



The Indian Premier League match Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Hotstar app or website exclusively for VIP and Premium users.