V. V. S. Laxman, one of India’s cricketing greats and now mentor of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), feels that it is important to get the momentum going very early in the high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL).

The biggest challenge for the SRH players and the support staff will be the bio-bubble as the IPL gets underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), feels Laxman, adding that the big difference for all the teams is playing in front of empty stands.

“It is our job to peak gradually as cricket is all about form and being 100 per cent for the challenge of playing in the matches in a totally different atmosphere,” he said. “We don’t want anyone to deviate from the prescribed safety protocol of the bio-bubble,” Laxman asserted.

“The key to success, as always, will be to get the winning start and sustain the momentum. For, once you start winning the early games, things can only keep improving for you. Similarly, it is equally significant to see that we don’t have a dismal start for that will see the team lose a few more games,” he said.

“But we are all excited and confident of a great show in the IPL for we take pride in gelling as a unit in such a short span of time. I mean the way the Indians and the foreign players get along so well... this has been the USP of the Sunrisers,” said Laxman.

“Personally, I feel how a team gels as a unit is the biggest challenge in IPL because of the mix of players from different countries with different styles, cultures and brand of cricket,” he said. “The strong point is obviously our bowling, which has depth and class. There are a lot of quality options in spin and pace which make the team such a formidable force,” he said.

“However, consistency will be the most important element for the success of any team. And, like always in any IPL, each franchise is capable of pulling off special performances. So, it is imperative for us to back our strengths and execute all the plans on the field,” said the elegant Hyderabadi.

The 2016 champion side will see the return of David Warner as captain. The explosive Australian opener had done exceptionally well with the willow last season, scoring 692 runs to earn the Orange Cap for the season’s highest run-getter for the third time.

“Yes, Warner is a great leader and a terrific batsman. And we also appreciate the way Kane (Williamson) responded to the team’s needs and aspirations last season. This is the beauty of the Sunrisers as it has quality leaders on whom we can always bank on,” felt Laxman.

“One area which needs improvement is the performance of uncapped players. I am sure once they get the chance they will just go out, enjoy and give their best,” he said.

Reflecting on the new support staff headed by Trevor Bayliss, who guided England to the 2019 One-Day International World Cup triumph, the genial Laxman said everyone is excited to work with someone who has so much of experience and expertise. “From whatever interactions I have had with him, Trevor looks very calm and composed, knows exactly what he wants and how to get the best out of the boys. I admire the way he maintains balance in coming up with those crucial decisions,” Laxman said.

“Frankly, we are all excited and looking forward to a great IPL season and we’ll hopefully win the trophy,” signed off a confident Laxman.