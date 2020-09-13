Videos IPL 2020: Mind Matters with Paddy Upton Former Rajasthan Royals head coach Paddy Upton talks about how mental health will play a crucial role during IPL 2020, which will take place in the UAE. Team Sportstar 13 September, 2020 15:35 IST Team Sportstar 13 September, 2020 15:35 IST Sportstar Extras: Growing up with the IPL feat. Prayas Ray Barman Watch: SRH's Williamson admits to feeling apprehensive ahead of IPL 2020 IPL 2020: Talking batting with Manoj Tiwary IPL 2020 in UAE: Not all work and no play in the bubble! More Videos IPL 2008 to 2019: Top five run-scorers IPL 2020: Throwback with John Buchanan From Lalit Modi to Sreesanth - Top five IPL controversies IPL 2020: Down the spin memory with CSK's Shadab Jakati IPL 2020: Talking pace with Varun Aaron IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Purple Cap winners IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Orange Cap winners Bravo: It doesn't matter who CSK faces in the playoffs