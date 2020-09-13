Videos

IPL 2020: Mind Matters with Paddy Upton

Former Rajasthan Royals head coach Paddy Upton talks about how mental health will play a crucial role during IPL 2020, which will take place in the UAE.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 September, 2020 15:35 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 September, 2020 15:35 IST
Sportstar Extras: Growing up with the IPL feat. Prayas Ray Barman
Sportstar Extras: Growing up with the IPL feat. Prayas Ray Barman
Watch: SRH's Williamson admits to feeling apprehensive ahead of IPL 2020
IPL 2020: Talking batting with Manoj Tiwary
IPL 2020: Talking batting with Manoj Tiwary
Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw
IPL 2020 in UAE: Not all work and no play in the bubble!
 More Videos
Virat Kohli
IPL 2008 to 2019: Top five run-scorers
John Buchanan
IPL 2020: Throwback with John Buchanan
Top five IPL controversies
From Lalit Modi to Sreesanth - Top five IPL controversies
Shadab Jakati
IPL 2020: Down the spin memory with CSK's Shadab Jakati
Varun Aaron.
IPL 2020: Talking pace with Varun Aaron
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Purple Cap winners
Robin Uthappa
IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Orange Cap winners
Bravo: It doesn't matter who CSK faces in the playoffs
 Related