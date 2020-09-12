Home IPL 2020 News Pollard and others link up with respective IPL teams after CPL stint Kieron Pollard and other Caribbean players have touched base with their respective IPL teams after completing their Caribbean Premier League engagements. PTI Abu Dhabi 12 September, 2020 15:41 IST Kieron Pollard plays a shot during an IPL match, last year. - AP Photo PTI Abu Dhabi 12 September, 2020 15:41 IST After leading the Trinbago Knight Riders to victory in the Carribean Premier League, star West Indian allrounder Kieron Pollard has joined the Mumbai Indians camp here on Saturday.Not only Pollard, all the other Caribbean players and a few from other countries have also touched base with their teams after completing Caribbean Premier League engagements.The IPL, shifted to the UAE, will be held from September 19 to November 10, at three venues - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. CPL 2020 stats: Top run-scorers, leading wicket-takers, most sixes “From the Caribbean Isles to Abu Dhabi The Pollard family and Rutherford have arrived OneFamily MumbaiIndians MI Dream11IPL @KieronPollard55,” Pollard’s team Mumbai Indians said in a tweet.Along with Pollard, West Indian Sherfane Rutherford, has also joined the squad.Mumbai Indians, who are the defending champions, will take on Chennai Super Kings, in the opener of the cash rich T20 league. Pollard led the Trinbago Knight Riders to CPL title. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos