CPL 2020 stats: Top run-scorers, leading wicket-takers, most sixes

The 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) came to an end on Thursday, with the Trinbago Knight Riders beating the St. Lucia Zouks by eight wickets in Tarouba.

The Knight Riders were unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all 12 games they played. The team successfully claimed a record-extending fourth title and skipper Kieron Pollard won the player of the tournament award.

Here's a list of the best performers from this edition of the competition.

- MOST RUNS -

1) Lendl Simmons (Trinbago Knight Riders) - 356 runs

2) Glenn Phillips (Jamaica Tallawahs) - 316

3) Darren Bravo (Trinbago Knight Riders) - 297

4) Shimron Hetmyer (Guyana Amazon Warriors) - 267

5) Nicholas Pooran (Guyana Amazon Warriors) - 245

- MOST WICKETS -

1) Scott Kuggeleijn (St. Lucia Zouks) - 17 wickets

2) Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Jamaica Tallawahs) - 16

3) Imran Tahir (Guyana Amazon Warriors) - 15

4) Fawad Ahmed (Trinbago Knight Riders) - 13

5) Kesrick Williams (St. Lucia Zouks) - 13

- MOST CATCHES -

1) Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Jamaica Tallawahs) - 8 catches

2) Mohammad Nabi (St. Lucia Zouks) - 8

3) Dwayne Bravo (Trinbago Knight Riders) - 7

4) Chris Green (Guyana Amazon Warriors) - 7

5) Rovman Powell (Jamaica Tallawahs) - 7

- MOST SIXES -

1) Kieron Pollard (Trinbago Knight Riders) - 20

2) Darren Bravo (Trinbago Knight Riders) - 20

3) Lendl Simmons (Trinbago Knight Riders) - 20

4) Evin Lewis (St Kitts & Nevis Patriots) - 18

5) Glenn Phillips (Jamaica Tallawahs) - 18

- BEST BOWLING IN AN INNINGS -

1) Mohammad Nabi (St. Lucia Zouks) - 5 wickets for 15 runs

2) Naveen-ul-Haq (Guyana Amazon Warriors) - 4 for 14

3) Keemo Paul (Guyana Amazon Warriors) - 4 for 19

4) Fawad Ahmed (Trinbago Knight Riders) - 4 for 21

5) Kieron Pollard (Trinbago Knight Riders) - 4 for 30

- MOST DISMISSALS BY A WICKET KEEPER -

1) Andre Fletcher (St. Lucia Zouks) - 15 (14 catches and 1 stumping)

2) Denesh Ramdin (St Kitts & Nevis Patriots) - 9 (9 cts)

3) Tim Seifert (Trinbago Knight Riders) - 9 (6 cts and 3 sts)

4) Nicholas Pooran (Guyana Amazon Warriors) - 7 (6 cts and 1 st)

5) Shai Hope (Barbados Tridents) - 6 (4 cts and 2 sts)