Cricket Cricket Cricket South Africa board asked to step aside South Africa's Olympic body has asked Cricket South Africa's board and senior executives - including acting CEO Kugandrie Govender - to step down. Team Sportstar 11 September, 2020 00:39 IST FILE PHOTO: South Africa captain Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, and Dwaine Pretorius during a training session in Bengaluru on September 20, 2019. - K. Murali Kumar The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) - the country's Olympic body - has asked Cricket South Africa's board and senior executives - including acting CEO Kugandrie Govender - to step down.SASCOC will now conduct an investigation into the affairs at the Cricket South Africa, and will make its recommendations within a month. According to reports by local media, letters from the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee to CSA says "the CSA board and those senior executives who serve ex-officio on the board (the company secretary, the acting CEO, the CFO and the COO) are directed to step aside from the administration of CSA on full pay" pending the outcome of a month-long investigation by a task team. Read: Neil McKenzie named South Africa's high-performance batting coach SASCOC said that "many instances of maladministration and malpractice that have occurred since at least December 2019." SASCOC looks after the relationship between the state and sport federations and therefore has the legal power to put CSA under administration.However, this could lead to a sanction from the International Cricket Council - which had earlier warned CSA against government intervention. Last year, it had suspended Zimbabwe for similar reasons.