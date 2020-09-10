Jonty Rhodes joins Sweden as head coach

Jonty Rhodes has signed up with the Swedish Cricket Federation to take charge as the head coach of Sweden’s national team.

The 51-year-old former South Africa international, who is currently the fielding coach of Kings XI Punjab, has decided to move to Sweden with his family and work on the overall development of the team.

“I am really happy about the opportunity to move to Sweden with my family and I look forward to working with Swedish Cricket. This opportunity came at a perfect time and I am grateful to have the opportunity to contribute my energy in a whole new environment. I’m really looking forward to getting started," Rhodes was quoted as saying by the Federation's website.

“Swedish Cricket’s membership base is incredibly strong in terms of male senior level, at the same time the Swedish Cricket Association together with all Swedish cricket associations strives to expand activities and create opportunities to include more children and young people, men and women, boys and girls,” the website stated.

“Our growth goals and focus areas are primarily aimed at youth cricket and development towards high performance cricket. Jonty will have an important main role in lifting our players as well as assisting in the framework for Swedish Cricket’s quality training, all to ensure and contribute to a sustainable future for the sport. I am happy to welcome him as a team member to our small but ambitious team,” said Benn Harradine, sports director for the Swedish Cricket Association.

Rhodes is expected to travel to Sweden at the end of the IPL in November, with documentation for residency in the country already completed for him and the family.