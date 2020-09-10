Cricket Cricket Neil McKenzie named South Africa’s high-performance batting coach McKenzie, who had stepped down from his position as Bangladesh’s batting coach, is one of the seven appointees announced by Cricket South Africa. PTI Johannesburg 10 September, 2020 17:33 IST Former batsman Neil McKenzie has been appointed as South Africa’s high-performance batting coach. - K.R. Deepak PTI Johannesburg 10 September, 2020 17:33 IST Former batsman Neil McKenzie has been roped in as South Africa’s high-performance batting coach, the country’s cricket board (CSA) announced on Thursday.The 44-year-old McKenzie, who had stepped down from his position as Bangladesh’s batting coach last month, is one of the seven appointees announced by Cricket South Africa as part of its high-performance management team which will work in alignment with the national men’s and women’s coaching staff. CPL 2020 FINAL LIVE: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks Vincent Barnes has been roped in as high-performance manager and bowling lead coach while former assistant coach Malibongwe Maketa was appointed as the South Africa A and National Academy lead coach.Shukri Conrad was appointed as South Africa Under-19 team coach and Edward Khoza was named the acting head of cricket pathways. Jonty Rhodes joins Sweden as head coach Dinesha Devnarain was roped in as the under-19 women’s and women’s National Academy head coach.Dr Shuaib Manjra was named as Chief Medical Officer.“The goal is to make sure that South African cricket is strong. We’ve got a really powerful group of cricketers coming through that can only strengthen the national side and can challenge players in the national team,” CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said in a release.“I feel that Malibongwe and the other High-Performance coaches can provide that and also develop the game,” Smith added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos