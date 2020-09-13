Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad to undergo two more COVID tests Eleven out of 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent who tested positive for COVID-19 are now back in the bio-bubble. PTI Dubai 13 September, 2020 14:39 IST Chennai Super Kings and India ‘A’ cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad. - N. Sudarshan PTI Dubai 13 September, 2020 14:39 IST Young Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ruturaj Gaekwad, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, will undergo two fresh tests starting Sunday and could miss the first few games of the Indian Premier League.Thirteen members of the CSK contingent tested positive for the virus and two of them were players - Gaekwad and Deepak Chahar. Chahar, along with 11 others, has recovered and resumed training after clearing his mandatory two tests.ALSO READ | Deepak Chahar resumes training with CSK“Ruturaj will undergo two tests as per protocol, today and tomorrow. If he tests negative, he will be back in team hotel bubble. The other staff members have tested negative and are now back to normal. They are back in team bubble,” CSK CEO K. S. Viswanthan told PTI on Sunday.Gaekwad, an India ‘A’ regular who tested positive a few days after Chahar, is being touted as the one to replace Suresh Raina, but CSK might have to wait a bit as he undergoes COVID tests on Sunday and Monday. Raina pulled out of the IPL due to personal reasons. Thala Dhoni and Watto Man - Class act from the timeless beauties. @ShaneRWatson33 @msdhoni @russcsk #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/owUtDwrYn7— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 13, 2020 For Gaekwad, CSK will follow the established protocol and he will also have to undergo cardiovascular and lung function tests to ascertain his fitness if he clears the coronavirus tests. He is likely to be available for selection only after a week, which means he might have to sit out of at least the tournament-opener on September 19 against Mumbai Indians and a few more matches after that. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos