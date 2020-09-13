IPL 2020 News

IPL in UAE: Track record and history

This would be the second time for the IPL in the UAE, after the first 20 matches of the tournament were staged in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in 2014 because of the general elections in India.

13 September, 2020 09:57 IST

Sharjah Criket Stadium hosted six of the 20 IPL matches held in the UAE back in 2014.   -  P.K. Ajith Kumar

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10. This would be the second time for the IPL in the UAE, after the first 20 matches of the tournament were staged in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in 2014 because of the general elections in India. Here's a look at how the tournament panned out in 2014.

MATCHES BY VENUE:

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi - 7

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - 7

Sharjah Cricket Stadium - 6

Victories for team batting first - 9

Victories for team batting second - 11

The average first innings score in UAE was 151, only 12 times did teams score more than 160, and only twice did they go beyond 200 (both in the same match). Teams chased down targets in excess of 160 only three times. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)' 205/4 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Abu Dhabi was the highest first innings total, while Royal Challengers Bangalore's 70 versus Rajasthan Royals at the same venue was the lowest.

KXIP chased down CSK's 205, making it the edition's joint-best run chase, including the games in India. Incidentally, KXIP's run chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad is the other best second innings performance.

PERFORMANCE BREAKDOWN OF IPL TEAMS IN UAE: 

FranchiseMatchesWonLost
Kings XI Punjab550
Chennai Super Kings541
Rajasthan Royals532
Kolkata Knight Riders523
Delhi Daredevils/Capitals523
Royal Challengers Bangalore523
Sunrisers Hyderabad523
Mumbai Indians505

 

Kings XI's Glenn Maxwell has registered the top three IPL scores in the UAE. - IPL/SPORTZPICS

 

No batsman has scored a century in the UAE, but Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, playing for the KXIP at the time, registered the top-three highest individual scores in the West-Asian nation -- 95 vs CSK, 95 vs SRH and 89 vs RR in Sharjah. Aaron Finch of SRH had the only other 80-plus score, an unbeaten 88 against Delhi Daredevils.

TOP IPL RUN-SCORERS IN UAE: 

PlayerTeamGamesRunsHighestAverageStrike rate
Glenn MaxwellKXIP53009560.00201.34
Dwayne SmithCSK52406648.00143.71
Brendon McCullumCSK519371*48.25127.81
Ajinkya RahaneRR51827236.40120.52
Jean-Paul DuminyDD/DC517367*86.50135.15​

 

On the other hand, no bowler took a five-wicket haul in UAE. But six of them - Lasith Malinga (MI), Sunil Narine (KKR), Lakshmipathy Balaji (KXIP), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Mohit Sharma (CSK) and Pravin Tambe (RR) - claimed four wickets in a match.

KKR's Sunil Narine has the most number of wickets in the UAE. - IPL/SPORTZPICS

 

TOP IPL WICKET-TAKERS IN UAE:  

PlayerTeamGamesWicketsBestEconomyStrike rate
Sunil NarineKKR594/205.3513.3
Varun AaronRCB483/165.6611.1
Mohit SharmaCSK584/146.6911.8
Lasith MalingaMI584/236.1014.6
Bhuvneshwar KumarSRH583/196.1514.6

Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma played their 100th IPL games in the UAE. Raina reached the milestone against KXIP, while skippers Dhoni and Rohit achieved it in the same match when they led their sides, CSK and MI respectively, in Dubai. Virat Kohli (RCB), Dinesh Karthik (DD/DC), Robin Uthappa (KKR), Yusuf Pathan (KKR) and Gautam Gambhir (KKR) too crossed the 100-match milestone, but in India.

