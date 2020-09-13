IPL in UAE: Track record and history

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10. This would be the second time for the IPL in the UAE, after the first 20 matches of the tournament were staged in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in 2014 because of the general elections in India. Here's a look at how the tournament panned out in 2014.

​MATCHES BY VENUE:

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi - 7

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - 7

Sharjah Cricket Stadium - 6

Victories for team batting first - 9

Victories for team batting second - 11

The average first innings score in UAE was 151, only 12 times did teams score more than 160, and only twice did they go beyond 200 (both in the same match). Teams chased down targets in excess of 160 only three times. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)' 205/4 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Abu Dhabi was the highest first innings total, while Royal Challengers Bangalore's 70 versus Rajasthan Royals at the same venue was the lowest.

KXIP chased down CSK's 205, making it the edition's joint-best run chase, including the games in India. Incidentally, KXIP's run chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad is the other best second innings performance.

PERFORMANCE BREAKDOWN OF IPL TEAMS IN UAE:

Franchise Matches Won Lost Kings XI Punjab 5 5 0 Chennai Super Kings 5 4 1 Rajasthan Royals 5 3 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 2 3 Delhi Daredevils/Capitals 5 2 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 2 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 Mumbai Indians 5 0 5

Kings XI's Glenn Maxwell has registered the top three IPL scores in the UAE. - IPL/SPORTZPICS

No batsman has scored a century in the UAE, but Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, playing for the KXIP at the time, registered the top-three highest individual scores in the West-Asian nation -- 95 vs CSK, 95 vs SRH and 89 vs RR in Sharjah. Aaron Finch of SRH had the only other 80-plus score, an unbeaten 88 against Delhi Daredevils.

TOP IPL RUN-SCORERS IN UAE:

Player Team Games Runs Highest Average Strike rate Glenn Maxwell KXIP 5 300 95 60.00 201.34 Dwayne Smith CSK 5 240 66 48.00 143.71 Brendon McCullum CSK 5 193 71* 48.25 127.81 Ajinkya Rahane RR 5 182 72 36.40 120.52 Jean-Paul Duminy DD/DC 5 173 67* 86.50 135.15​

On the other hand, no bowler took a five-wicket haul in UAE. But six of them - Lasith Malinga (MI), Sunil Narine (KKR), Lakshmipathy Balaji (KXIP), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Mohit Sharma (CSK) and Pravin Tambe (RR) - claimed four wickets in a match.

KKR's Sunil Narine has the most number of wickets in the UAE. - IPL/SPORTZPICS

TOP IPL WICKET-TAKERS IN UAE:

Player Team Games Wickets Best Economy Strike rate Sunil Narine KKR 5 9 4/20 5.35 13.3 Varun Aaron RCB 4 8 3/16 5.66 11.1 Mohit Sharma CSK 5 8 4/14 6.69 11.8 Lasith Malinga MI 5 8 4/23 6.10 14.6 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 5 8 3/19 6.15 14.6

Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma played their 100th IPL games in the UAE. Raina reached the milestone against KXIP, while skippers Dhoni and Rohit achieved it in the same match when they led their sides, CSK and MI respectively, in Dubai. Virat Kohli (RCB), Dinesh Karthik (DD/DC), Robin Uthappa (KKR), Yusuf Pathan (KKR) and Gautam Gambhir (KKR) too crossed the 100-match milestone, but in India.