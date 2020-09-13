Home IPL 2020 News IPL in UAE: Track record and history This would be the second time for the IPL in the UAE, after the first 20 matches of the tournament were staged in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in 2014 because of the general elections in India. Team Sportstar 13 September, 2020 09:57 IST Sharjah Criket Stadium hosted six of the 20 IPL matches held in the UAE back in 2014. - P.K. Ajith Kumar Team Sportstar 13 September, 2020 09:57 IST The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10. This would be the second time for the IPL in the UAE, after the first 20 matches of the tournament were staged in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in 2014 because of the general elections in India. Here's a look at how the tournament panned out in 2014.MATCHES BY VENUE:Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi - 7Dubai International Cricket Stadium - 7Sharjah Cricket Stadium - 6Victories for team batting first - 9Victories for team batting second - 11The average first innings score in UAE was 151, only 12 times did teams score more than 160, and only twice did they go beyond 200 (both in the same match). Teams chased down targets in excess of 160 only three times. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)' 205/4 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Abu Dhabi was the highest first innings total, while Royal Challengers Bangalore's 70 versus Rajasthan Royals at the same venue was the lowest.KXIP chased down CSK's 205, making it the edition's joint-best run chase, including the games in India. Incidentally, KXIP's run chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad is the other best second innings performance.PERFORMANCE BREAKDOWN OF IPL TEAMS IN UAE: FranchiseMatchesWonLostKings XI Punjab550Chennai Super Kings541Rajasthan Royals532Kolkata Knight Riders523Delhi Daredevils/Capitals523Royal Challengers Bangalore523Sunrisers Hyderabad523Mumbai Indians505 Kings XI's Glenn Maxwell has registered the top three IPL scores in the UAE. - IPL/SPORTZPICS No batsman has scored a century in the UAE, but Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, playing for the KXIP at the time, registered the top-three highest individual scores in the West-Asian nation -- 95 vs CSK, 95 vs SRH and 89 vs RR in Sharjah. Aaron Finch of SRH had the only other 80-plus score, an unbeaten 88 against Delhi Daredevils.TOP IPL RUN-SCORERS IN UAE: PlayerTeamGamesRunsHighestAverageStrike rateGlenn MaxwellKXIP53009560.00201.34Dwayne SmithCSK52406648.00143.71Brendon McCullumCSK519371*48.25127.81Ajinkya RahaneRR51827236.40120.52Jean-Paul DuminyDD/DC517367*86.50135.15 On the other hand, no bowler took a five-wicket haul in UAE. But six of them - Lasith Malinga (MI), Sunil Narine (KKR), Lakshmipathy Balaji (KXIP), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Mohit Sharma (CSK) and Pravin Tambe (RR) - claimed four wickets in a match. KKR's Sunil Narine has the most number of wickets in the UAE. - IPL/SPORTZPICS TOP IPL WICKET-TAKERS IN UAE: PlayerTeamGamesWicketsBestEconomyStrike rateSunil NarineKKR594/205.3513.3Varun AaronRCB483/165.6611.1Mohit SharmaCSK584/146.6911.8Lasith MalingaMI584/236.1014.6Bhuvneshwar KumarSRH583/196.1514.6Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma played their 100th IPL games in the UAE. Raina reached the milestone against KXIP, while skippers Dhoni and Rohit achieved it in the same match when they led their sides, CSK and MI respectively, in Dubai. Virat Kohli (RCB), Dinesh Karthik (DD/DC), Robin Uthappa (KKR), Yusuf Pathan (KKR) and Gautam Gambhir (KKR) too crossed the 100-match milestone, but in India. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos