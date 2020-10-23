IPL 2020: Vijay Shankar back in the spotlight

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who put up an impressive performance in the win against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL in UAE, says that it was a do-or-die game for him.

“I have not had the best of times with the bat, had to perform. Luckily or unfortunately, we lost early wickets. The team decided to send me up the order,” Vijay said in the post-match media interaction.

“I am very happy to go out there and help the team win,” he said.

On his bowling, Vijay said the most important thing for him was to bowl a lot of overs. “I have not done that in the previous games. And, it is good to see the captain have the belief in you and give the sixth over in the power-play and take up the responsibility,” he said.

“Pretty happy with the way things have gone for me and the team,” he added.

On the match-winning partnership with Manish Pandey, Vijay said the latter was hitting the ball really well. “Initially, it was important for me to have a feel of batting our there in the middle as I batted just 18 balls before this innings. So, the objective was to stay at the wicket and then I opened up with a few boundaries,” he said.

“It was all about good communication and understanding which helped us bat till the end including taking those quick singles and twos,” Vijay said.

The SRH all-rounder was all praise for West Indian Jason Holder, who was playing his first game of the season after a long time. “And, being the senior most player, he was always there telling us which is a better ball to bowl and how to set a batsman up on this wicket,” he said.