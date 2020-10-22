IPL 2020 RR vs SRH Dream XI Predicted XI Team Prediction Playing XI Team News LIVE Updates: Will Jason Holder play vs Smith's Rajasthan in Dubai

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

1. David Warner (C/Overseas)

2. Jonny Bairstow (Wk/Overseas)

3. Vijay Shankar

4. Manish Pandey

5. Jason Holder (Overseas)

6. Priyam Garg

7. Abhishek Sharma

8. Rashid Khan (Overseas)

9. Khaleel Ahmed

10. T Natarajan

11. Abdul Samad

IPL 2020, RR vs SRH preview: The Royal hunt for the playoffs spot

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

2. Jos Buttler (Overseas)

3. Sanju Samson (Wk)

4. Steve Smith (C/Overseas)

5. Ben Stokes (Overseas)

6. Robin Uthappa

7. Riyan Parag

8. Shreyas Gopal

9. Jofra Archer (Overseas)

10. Kartik Tyagi

11. Jaydev Unadkat

IPL 2020: RR vs SRH- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

IPL 2020 Points Table

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Delhi Capitals 10 7 3 14 +0.774 Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 7 3 14 +0.182 Mumbai Indians 9 6 3 12 +1.201 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 5 5 10 -0.828 Kings XI Punjab 10 4 6 8 -0.177 Rajasthan Royals 10 4 6 8 -0.591 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 6 +0.008 Chennai Super Kings 10 3 7 6 -0.463

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Last IPL meeting:

RR (163/5 in 19.5 overs) beat SRH (158/4 in 20 overs) by 5 wickets.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Dubai on October 11, Sunday. The Rajasthan-based franchise handed the Hyderabad-based side a five-wicket win as youngsters Riyan Parag (42*) and Rahul Tewatia (45*) put on a match-winning 85-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

The squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran and Anuj Rawat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B. Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, and Basil Thampi.

STAT ALERT



Sanju Samson needs 55 runs to complete 2500 IPL runs.

Sandeep Sharma is a wicket away from completing 100 IPL wickets.



Match Details:

Game No. 40: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Venue: Dubai International Stadium.

Date: October 22, Thursday.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

