IPL 2020 Playoff Scenarios: Four-way fight for fourth spot

With less than two weeks left for the round-robin stage of IPL 2020 to end, there's every likelihood that three teams - Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals - will make it to the playoffs.

Of the five others, four teams - Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab - have a realistic shot at clinching the final spot while Chennai Super Kings is hanging by a thread.

Sunrisers eased past Royals by eight wickets to climb to the fifth spot with eight points from 10 games, fighting back after the heart-breaking Super Over loss to Knight Riders in their previous game.

Mumbai, by winning Friday's game against bottom-placed Chennai, will retain the No. 1 spot, thanks to its high Net Run Rate (+1.201 to Delhi's 0.774). That would also put a playoff spot mathematically and practically out of the reach of Dhoni's men.

This weekend double-headers, especially the game between Hyderabad and Punjab, should make for interesting and exciting action since the latter has found its mojo after morale-shattering defeats in the early part of the competition. Warner's Orange Army, too, will be buoyed by its win over Steve Smith's men.

