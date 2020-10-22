Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 Playoff Scenarios: Four-way fight for fourth spot IPL 2020 Playoffs race: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets to move to eight points after 10 games and kept its playoff hopes alive. Team Sportstar 22 October, 2020 23:00 IST Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 22 October, 2020 23:00 IST With less than two weeks left for the round-robin stage of IPL 2020 to end, there's every likelihood that three teams - Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals - will make it to the playoffs. Of the five others, four teams - Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab - have a realistic shot at clinching the final spot while Chennai Super Kings is hanging by a thread.Sunrisers eased past Royals by eight wickets to climb to the fifth spot with eight points from 10 games, fighting back after the heart-breaking Super Over loss to Knight Riders in their previous game. RR vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: Pandey, Shankar help Sunrisers beat Royals by eight wickets Mumbai, by winning Friday's game against bottom-placed Chennai, will retain the No. 1 spot, thanks to its high Net Run Rate (+1.201 to Delhi's 0.774). That would also put a playoff spot mathematically and practically out of the reach of Dhoni's men. This weekend double-headers, especially the game between Hyderabad and Punjab, should make for interesting and exciting action since the latter has found its mojo after morale-shattering defeats in the early part of the competition. Warner's Orange Army, too, will be buoyed by its win over Steve Smith's men. IPL 2020 Points TableTEAMSPWLPointsNRRDelhi Capitals107314+0.774Royal Challengers Bangalore107314+0.182Mumbai Indians96312+1.201Kolkata Knight Riders105510-0.828Sunrisers Hyderabad10468+0.092Kings XI Punjab10468-0.177Rajasthan Royals11478-0.620Chennai Super Kings10376-0.463 Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos