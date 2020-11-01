Videos

IPL 2020 match today: KKR vs RR - form guide, rivalry, head-to-head record

IPL 2020 Live Updates: KKR vs RR, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off in the 54th game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE on Sunday.

01 November, 2020 15:07 IST
01 November, 2020 15:07 IST

 

IPL 2020 match today, CSK vs KXIP: form guide, head-to-head rivalry
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2020 highlights: Sandeep, Holder lift Sunriers Hyderabad to fourth
IPL 2020: RCB vs SRH- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for
IPL 2020: DC vs MI- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for
IPL 2020: KXIP vs RR - form guide, rivalry, preview
MS Dhoni vs Eoin Morgan
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 highlights: Ruturaj Gaikwad helps Chennai beat KKR, MI qualifies for playoffs
IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for
MI vs RCB
MI vs RCB, IPL 2020 highlights: Suryakumar, Bumrah help Mumbai put Bangalore to sword
IPL 2020: MI vs RCB- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for
David Warner and Shreyas Iyer
SRH vs DC, IPL 2020 highlights: Saha, Warner, Rashid keep Sunrisers' Playoffs hopes alive
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 highlights: Mandeep, Gayle fifties help Punjab beat Kolkata
IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for