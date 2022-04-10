Videos IPL 2022: RR vs LSG predicted XI, players to watch out for Indian Premier League 2022: Here are the predicted XI and players to watch out for as Rajasthan Royals takes on Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Team Sportstar MUMBAI 10 April, 2022 09:32 IST IPL 2022: RR vs LSG predicted XI, players to watch out for Team Sportstar MUMBAI 10 April, 2022 09:32 IST KKR vs DC, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI IPL 2022: RR vs LSG predicted XI, players to watch out for Fleming: Batting, bowling, fielding - CSK needs to be better at everything Hardik Pandya on Rashid, Tewatia and Shubman's importance in Gujarat Titans Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. More Videos IPL 2022: CSK vs SRH head-to-head stats, players to watch out for MI vs RCB, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI Hardik Pandya: I am enjoying captaincy, always want extra responsibility Pat Cummins 56* vs MI - One for the highlight reel Rishabh Pant: We need to better our batting, were 10 runs short vs LSG GT vs PBKS, IPL 2022 stats: Players to watch out for, predicted XI Pat Cummins reveals batting plan against Jasprit Bumrah LSG vs DC, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI