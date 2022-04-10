Videos

IPL 2022: RR vs LSG predicted XI, players to watch out for

Indian Premier League 2022: Here are the predicted XI and players to watch out for as Rajasthan Royals takes on Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
MUMBAI 10 April, 2022 09:32 IST

KKR vs DC, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI
Fleming: Batting, bowling, fielding - CSK needs to be better at everything
Hardik Pandya on Rashid, Tewatia and Shubman's importance in Gujarat Titans

