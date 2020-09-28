Videos Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Head-to-head record, statistics IPL 2020 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off in the 10th game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) match today in the UAE on Monday. Team Sportstar 28 September, 2020 13:55 IST Team Sportstar 28 September, 2020 13:55 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Head-to-head record, statistics WATCH IPL 2020: KXIP vs RR recap IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - match review Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - Head-to-head record statistics More Videos Match in a minute: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Match Review IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Head-to-head record Stephen Fleming: CSK needs to do some soul-searching Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Match Review | IPL 2020 Too early to change death over combination - Chahal IPL 2020: CSK vs DC - Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match review