IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals set to unleash Nortje-Rabada against Punjab Kings

The South African pace combination of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje getting their act together for Delhi Capitals was one of the highlights of the Indian Premier League 2020. The Capitals' wait to see the duo in action for the first time this season will be over against Punjab Kings on Sunday.Rabada picked up two wickets in his maiden outing in 2021 against Rajasthan Royals. Nortje - after serving an extended isolation for 10 nights thanks to a false positive test report for COVID-19 - will be hungry for wickets.The duo couldn't have asked for a better occasion to spew venom against an attack that looked out of sorts against Chennai Super Kings on Friday. It will be interesting to see if K.L. Rahul's boys can lift themselves up after being tormented by Deepak Chahar's swing.READ| IPL 2021: DC's Nortje out of quarantine after false COVID-19 scare Chris Woakes is likely to keep his berth owing to impressive performances in the first two games. Nortje is set to replace Tom Curran.Kings opener Mayank Agarwal, who had smashed a hundred in the against the Capitals in the last edition, will be keen on repeating the heroics. It was Agarwal's ton that had set the tournament ablaze with a Super Over deciding the game.READ| Ponting: Not bowling Ashwin out a mistake on our behalf While the fans won't mind a Super Over, Kings will be hoping that Agarwal, who has been quiet so far, gets going to offer the much-needed support to captain Rahul.