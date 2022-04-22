Ricky Ponting in quarantine, to miss DC v RR match

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting will be missing the IPL fixture against Rajasthan Royals on Friday after one of his family members, staying with him at the team hotel, tested positive for COVID-19.

He has been isolated from the rest of the squad, while other members have tested negative. The BCCI officials have indicated that the game will go ahead as per schedule.

“A family member of Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID. The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of,” the Capitals said in a statement.

“Ponting himself has tested negative twice subsequently. However, in the best interest of the team, the management and medical team has decided that he will remain in isolation for five days, as he was a close contact. He will, therefore, not be present at the ground for tonight’s game against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise requests for Ponting and his family's privacy to be respected in the current scenario,” the statement read.

A couple of days ago, six members of the Capitals - including Mitchell Marsh, Tim Seifert, physio Patrick Farhart - had tested positive for the virus. While Marsh had to be admitted to a hospital, the others underwent isolation. “The condition of all individuals in the bubble who have tested positive so far is being closely monitored. The team looks forward to everyone's speedy recovery.”

The COVID-19 outbreak in the Capitals camp forced the BCCI to shift its matches from Pune to Mumbai to avoid travel.