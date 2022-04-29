Rohit will bounce back strongly - MI batting coach Robin Singh

For Rohit Sharma, this edition of the Indian Premier League has been quite disappointing. While his team Mumbai Indians is yet to register a win in the tournament, Rohit’s batting performance, too, has been far from impressive.

In the eight outings so far, the India captain has scored 153 runs, with the highest score of 41. With an average of 19.13, Rohit’s poor form has had an impact on the team’s overall performance. But Mumbai Indians’ batting coach Robin Singh believes that Rohit has been spending a lot of time in the nets and will gradually shrug off the odds.

“As a batsman you need to address what you think is important to you. I think he’s put in a lot of work,” Robin said on the eve of Mumbai Indians’ fixture against Rajasthan Royals.

“We’ve spent a lot of time with him, at the nets, at the ground…and I think like Ishan Kishan, we have addressed what he needs to do. As an individual, as a batsman, as a senior batsman, he knows his responsibility. So that is something he has put his hand up for and I’m pretty sure he’ll come back very strongly.”

Ishan Kishan’s form has also been an area of concern for the Mumbai outfit. After a brisk start, Ishan has struggled in the last few games, and Robin said: “We’ve addressed a few things that we feel that he can improve on. Obviously it’s about getting better during the course of the game…

“As you know, he started very well. But he fell away a little bit. We sort of revisited the entire tournament, we addressed a few things and we’re hoping that he’ll get back the same sort of form that he started with.”

Admitting that the franchise hasn’t been able to perform as a “team together” this season, the batting coach said that the team is still hungry for success. “If you look at most of the games that we have played, we have done well in bits and pieces. This is one format where you need to be consistent whether you bat or you bowl, throughout the game. It’s not about 20 overs, it’s the total 40-overs game, and that is something we have not stitched together. We are hoping to do that,” he said.

“We have been very, very close. I think the Chennai game was probably the template that we wanted. Unfortunately, we lost the game, but that’s part of the game, we understand that. The way forward is really to finish on a high. We’ve addressed that. We want to win; most people are geared up to win. We still have the hunger to win, and from a franchise perspective, we want to make sure that we make the franchise proud.”