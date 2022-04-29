DC's Rovman Powell: Team, coach backed me to come good

The physically imposing Rovman Powell is a brutal striker of the cricket ball.

The West Indian’s 16-ball unbeaten 33 enabled Delhi Capitals, chasing 147, to overcome a few anxious moments and carry his side to a crucial four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the Tata-IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday night.

Powell’s powerful blows sent the ball on a long flight into the stands.

The Caribbean said later, “It was a simple situation actually. I took the singles and knew the boundary ball would come. When they came, I cashed in.”

Asked about not making sizeable runs in the early matches of the ongoing IPL, Powell said, “I did not get too many deliveries to face. You cannot judge anyone in one or two deliveries. The team and the coach backed me to come good. They wanted me to enjoy the game.”

WATCH - DC v KKR, PRESS CONFERENCE - ROVMAN POWELL

There was a lot of negative noise following the no-ball-for-height controversy against Rajasthan Royals, that saw Delhi’s coaching staff running into the field, Powell said, “Thirty six off the final over was always going to be difficult. We had to put the last game behind us and focus on this match.

Asked whether left-arm Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav not completing his quota of overs despite scalping four in three overs, was a ‘miscalculation’ Powell said, “No it was not. There were two left-handers at the crease and we had different options.”

Queried about Delhi Capitals’ prospects from here, Powell said, “We have won four and lost four. We need to win our games from here to be sure of qualification.”

And Powell’s effortless massive hits will play a part in Delhi’s quest.