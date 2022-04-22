Rishabh Pant loses cool as Delhi Capitals go down to Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant lost his cool during the last over of his team's run chase against the Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

With 36 needed off 6 balls, DC's Rovman Powell struck three consecutive sixes. Obed McCoy's third ball looked like a waist-high full toss but was not called a no ball on height. Following an on-field argument between the two on-field batters and the umpires, Pant sent assistant coach Pravin Amre onto the field after threatening to call his players off.

The replays showed it was touch and go. DC desperately wanted it reviewed but it wasn't to be.

"I thought the no ball could have been precious for us. I thought we could have checked that no ball, but it's not in my control," Pant said after the match. "Yes, we are disappointed, but can't do much about it. Everyone was frustrated because it was not even close, so I thought it was only a no ball. Everyone in the ground saw that. I think third umpire should have intervened in between and said it was a no ball, but I can't change the rule myself I guess."

Asked if he thought it was okay to send a support staff member onto the field, Pant said: "Obviously it wasn't right, but what happened with us was also not right. It was just the heat of the moment, can't do much about it. I think it was the fault of both of the sides, not even only for us because throughout the tournament we have seen some good umpiring. I thought we could have done pretty well from there I guess. It hurts more when you go so close, especially to a match when the other team has scored 220 runs."