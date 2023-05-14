Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Dinesh Karthik was dismissed for a duck for the 16th time in the IPL. He was leg-before for nought against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Karthik thought he escaped when the umpire deemed him not out after RR leg spinner Adam Zampa rapped him on the front pad with a straight one. But RR went for a review and the replay showed that the ball would have crashed on to the stumps.

Karthik is now level with Rohit Sharma for most ducks in the tournament. The Mumbai Indians skipper had got his 16th duck earlier this season against Chennai Super Kings.

Mandeep Singh and Sunil Narine are next on the list with 15 ducks each.

MORE TO FOLLOW